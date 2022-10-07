ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
All the new ‘House of the Dragon’ cast members appearing in episode eight

House of the Dragon isn’t content with its already incredible cast from its first seven episodes, with now even more new talent now added to its massive ensemble cast. Episode eight, “Lord of the Tides”, of the HBO series’ first season saw the debut of nine different characters, as audiences became acquainted yet again with a big-time jump in the series. Some of the names may seem very familiar, especially to those with a storied background in British production or Christopher Nolan’s filmography.
‘Supernatural’ prequel ‘The Winchesters’ brings a beloved ‘Superman’ star onboard

New York Comic Con keeps on giving with its news on all things nerdy, and we’re not just talking about that hotly debated Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer. As we prepare to return to the beloved, complex, and haunting world of Supernatural with The Winchesters prequel series premiering tomorrow, we got some juicy casting information as to who will be playing Sam and Dean’s grandfather.
Brendan Fraser’s NYCC meet-and-greet pics prove he’s the nicest celebrity alive

Brendan Fraser his having, as his fans have affectionally dubbed it, a Brenaissance. The actor had been missing from our screens for some time, but now he is back and fans could not be more thrilled. The actor has been noted as being one of the sweetest guys in Hollywood and his recent outing at the New York Comic Con where he joined his Doom Patrol and Titans co-stars would appear to confirm this as attending fans gush over on Twitter.
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer

Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans unanimously slam Westeros’ most annoying resident

Falling in love with a Game of Thrones character comes relatively easy thanks to George R.R. Martin’s nuanced way of bringing these characters to life, and House of the Dragon is no exception to this rule. But just as there were once characters we loved to hate with a fiery passion — a certain King Joffrey comes to mind — there is also one individual in the new ensemble that fans simply can’t stand.
The Marvel masses are desperate to see more from a potential (super)power couple

Warning: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to follow. They did it, the madmen finally did it; after what felt like ages upon ages of teasing an appearance from the Man Without Fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Charlie Cox finally made his triumphant return as Daredevil in the show’s penultimate episode.
‘The Boys’ reveals first look at season 4’s new Supes on the block

A new season of The Boys means some brand new characters to join in on the superpowered debauchery, and while it looks like we’ve still got some time before Hughie and the gang get to their fourth escapade, the show’s official Twitter account is wasting no time in drumming up the excitement, revealing first looks for some exciting newcomers to the Emmy-nominated series.
‘Andor’ fans are overjoyed at ‘Star Wars’ taking its audience seriously

There’s so much praise being heaped on Andor that we’re beginning to get wary of the inevitable backlash. But, at least for now, Disney and Lucasfilm’s newest Star Wars show is a dream come true for many fans, showing us the early days of the Rebel Alliance with prestige TV-level writing, jaw-dropping cinematography, and universally excellent performances.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director addresses MCU timeline confusion

One of the first questions people ask when there’s a new Marvel TV show with a new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character is inevitably, “where does this fit in the Marvel timeline?” Werewolf by Night is no different. Director Michael Giacchino is acutely aware of this phenomenon...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans are thirsting over Ser ‘Daddy’ Cole as others pick sides in the Greens vs. Blacks conflict

The House of the Dragon fandom has been especially restless following last week’s epic seventh episode, so tensions and anticipation are understandably high as HBO readies to air the eighth episode at this very moment. The show has finally built up to the momentous forming of the Greens vs. Blacks conflict, and from here, everything could spiral out of control at any given moment.
How does Denji get his powers in ‘Chainsaw Man?’

The release of the highly anticipated anime series Chainsaw Man is but a few days away, and fans are stoked. What started as a series in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2018 is now going to leap off the page and become a part of cartoon history. Be forewarned, this is no children’s cartoon with cute little bunny rabbits chewing on carrots and slinging one-liners.
‘House of the Dragon’ director knows the answer to a question everyone’s asking about Viserys

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. The Dance of the Dragons has finally begun. The bloodiest civil war in Westeros history, which fans know is set to devastate the Targaryen dynasty, just became a reality in the latest episode of House of the Dragon, as the Game of Throne prequel series went and delivered the development that readers of the source material have been waiting for. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers, people!
Star Wars introduces a new Inquisitor who’s going to give Reva a run for her money

The Imperial Inquisitors are one of the smartest additions to Star Wars. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rebels, and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (and also in many comics and novels) we’ve seen the Jedi that survived Order 66 struggling to keep their true identity hidden as the Empire hunts them down. Darth Vader is their biggest fear, but even he can’t be everywhere at once and he relies on the Inquisitors to tie up loose ends.
Doc and Marty McFly are back together for another adventure, reuniting at NYCC

Some forty years later, stars of the Back to the Future trilogy have shared a lovely reunion at New York Comic-Con, as fans feel all the emotions. As part of a retrospective on the trilogy, both Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd attended Comic-Con as they shared some behind-the-scenes snippets, fun anecdotes, and had one of the most beautiful embraces you’ll ever see. Fox was first to come out, with a rapturous applause followed soon by his co-star Lloyd.
