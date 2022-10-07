Read full article on original website
The New York Giants started Sunday's NFL action with a major upset in London. Down by as many as 14 points, Big Blue rallied to defeat the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A former franchise icon liked what he saw. "Big Win!!!" Eli Manning wrote on Twitter with...
Safe to say Brian Daboll was a tad pumped up on the field after his Giants pulled off a dramatic comeback win over the Packers to move to 4-1.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
It has been far from a fairytale across four turbulent seasons for Daniel Jones in the NFL career, but this bruised and bloodied Giants quarterback displayed grit and determination to upset the travelling Green Bay Packers fans in London in the best performance of his career.Aaron Rodgers, stunted by a feisty New York defence and deprived of legitimate weapons to capitalise on his masterful passing ability in the pocket, coughed up a lead to go down 27-22 as hopes of a return to the NFC Championship game were further dented.British NFL fans have been patient, but after 31 London...
WARE, England — As Daniel Jones prepares to play (and miss no game action) Sunday against the Packers in London, he has one big problem: The Giants’ injury report is not kind to him. Jones, the Giants’ fourth-year quarterback, sprained his ankle last week against the Bears. He...
The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will travel across the pond to London for a Sunday morning NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York Giants...
SEATTLE — The Seahawks will be down another running back for the 2022-23 season. Running back Rashaad Penny was ruled out for the season after he broke his fibula Sunday against the Saints. Penny rushed for 346 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns in the five games he played this year. His best game came against the Detroit Lions in...
When Brian Daboll was hired to be the next head coach of the New York Giants, his praise for quarterback Daniel Jones was clear in his opening press conference. Now, five weeks into the season, Daboll and his coaching staff have the Giants gutting out wins, leading them to a surprising 4-1 record. Given the amount of injuries the team has endured and the lack of talent on the roster, Daboll and his staff has deserve a ton of credit for the Giants record thus far.
