It has been far from a fairytale across four turbulent seasons for Daniel Jones in the NFL career, but this bruised and bloodied Giants quarterback displayed grit and determination to upset the travelling Green Bay Packers fans in London in the best performance of his career.Aaron Rodgers, stunted by a feisty New York defence and deprived of legitimate weapons to capitalise on his masterful passing ability in the pocket, coughed up a lead to go down 27-22 as hopes of a return to the NFC Championship game were further dented.British NFL fans have been patient, but after 31 London...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO