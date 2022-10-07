Read full article on original website
Free community meal in Palmerton
St. John’s UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton, will hold a free community meal from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday. The meal will consist of pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and dessert.
The West End Food Pantry in Kunkletown and the Pleasant Valley Elementary School is hosting a can drive for SpaghettiOs through Oct. 28. The American Legion in Gilbert will host three events on Monday. At 6 p.m. there will be a meat raffle and the West End Home Association‘s Monday Night Football. At 6:30 p.m., its bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Rocktoberfest in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The 6th annual Rocktoberfest Festival kicked off Saturday with plenty of food, music, games, and fun in Lehighton. Proceeds from the event go back into the community to help support breast cancer awareness efforts at local businesses and the fire department. "They're the ones that protect...
Palmerton news for Oct. 7, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with the Rev. Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
The Fall Greek Food Festival Is Here
Photo provided by Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg has begun its Fall Greek Festival. If you are not Greek already, you might be saying Opa by the end of this weekend.
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Weatherly news
Heritage Hill Senior Community, 800 Sixth St., Weatherly will hold a drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Oct. 21, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Let the kids get dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring them for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cruise through to collect something good to eat; cars will be decorated in spooktacular fashion and parked outside the senior living community.
SH Historical Society open house
The Summit Hill Historical Society will be open from 10 a.m.-noon today. The museum is located inside the Heritage Center, corner of Chestnut and Hazard streets. Everyone is welcome to stop in. Also the historical society will hold a presentation by Vince Hydro on Oct. 19. Hydro will speak on...
40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
The need for mead — New business opens in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age. Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey. "I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.
Volunteer bequeaths donation for seniors
A dedicated volunteer in Schuylkill County is continuing to give, even after his death. Brian C. Irslinger, of Pottsville, bequeathed $1,639.65 to the county’s Office of Senior Services. A retired computer analyst, Irslinger volunteered with the office from 2000 to 2017. He died in February 2021 at the age...
Dozens of American flags retired in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength. Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning. This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. The flag retiring started with a blessing of the […]
Tamaqua honors businessman, firefighter
Community members gathered Thursday to honor the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. received the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky accepted the business award during the Chamber’s annual dinner held at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville.
Geisinger hosting second Super Saturday flu shot clinics
Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event today at 42 locations across the system’s footprint. Flu sho
Saints Peter and Paul Parish
Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 260 N. 3rd St, Lehighton, announces the following schedule:. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm, Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. We welcome you, or welcome you back, to worship the Lord at our parish.
Trick or treat times
• East Penn Township, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 26. • Franklin Township, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. • Weissport, 6-8 p.m., Oct. 26. • Palmerton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. • Polk Township,4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. • Ross Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. • Summit Hill: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, rain date Nov....
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in Pocono Pines
Martha Stewart and Theodore Roosevelt would both approve of move-in-ready “Camp Augusta.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Michael Dembinski, principal of Dembinski Realty Company, should consider giving up selling real estate and just go into interior design...
Carbon OKs $2.5M C&Y remodel
It’s full steam ahead for a project that will provide Children and Youth Services additional space for operating the department. On Thursday, the Carbon County Commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, approved five contracts for phase 1 renovations at the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building. Carbon purchased the building from St. Luke’s earlier this year at a cost of $500,000.
