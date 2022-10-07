ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Convicted Bath sex offender arrested for kidnapping teen boy

By Carl Aldinger
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A convicted felon and level-3 sex offender from Bath has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teen boy and taking him out of state, where he was later found with two more kids from Steuben County.

The Village of Bath Police Department announced that it investigated a kidnapping by Anthony Kroeger, 62, on October 6, 2022. Bath PD said that Kroeger allegedly took a 14-year-old boy out of New York for two days without the boy’s parents’ consent. The parents also did not know Kroeger, police said.

When he was found and taken into custody in Washington, D.C., Bath PD said Kroeger also had two 17-year-olds from Bath. Bath 911 and the New York State Police assigned to their AMber Alert hotline helped in Kroeger being arrested.

Kroeger will be extradited to New York and then charged with 2nd-degree Kidnapping, according to police.

Meanwhile, Bath PD said officers worked for up to 19 hours to find the children, who were taken to child protective services until their parents could get them.

Kroeger is a five-time convicted felon, according to police. The New York State Sex Offender Registry said Kroeger was most recently convicted in 2008 for use of a 14-year-old boy in a sexual performance. Bath Police said he recently finished parole after serving a 4-11 year sentence.

