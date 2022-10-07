Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Lester Jay Young
Age 92 of Buffalo, and formerly of Rockford, passed away on October 5th at The Parkview Care Center. Visitation will be held this evening, from 4 until 7 PM, at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Lester Young, will be held on Saturday October 8th, at 1 PM, at United Presbyterian Church in Rockford. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Fall Career and Job Fair Tonight (Monday) at Buffalo High School
Buffalo High School will be the site this evening of a fall career and job fair sponsored by the Wright County WorkForce. Participants will have a chance to explore local businesses and learn how they can find jobs and rewarding careers in the Wright County area. A students-only session will...
Cardinal Cut In’s Defensive Player of the Week, Gavin Wang
Annandale Sophomore Gavin Wang made a big impression on Friday night against Watertown-Mayer, despite the loss. The 6’7″ Wang started playing more comfortably in week 5, racking up 12 tackles and 3 sacks from his DE position. Cardinal Cut in’s are brought to you by…Lake Central Bank, M&M...
Cardinal Cut In’s Offensive Player of the Week – Nick Walter
Annandale Junior QB Nick Walter had a career best game in a loss to Watertown-Mayer on Friday. Walter completed 29 of 47 for 316 yards, 2TD, 2 INT. Walter also led the Cards in rushing adding 62 yards on 13 carries with 1 TD. Cardinal Cut in’s are brought to...
