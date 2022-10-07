Age 92 of Buffalo, and formerly of Rockford, passed away on October 5th at The Parkview Care Center. Visitation will be held this evening, from 4 until 7 PM, at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Lester Young, will be held on Saturday October 8th, at 1 PM, at United Presbyterian Church in Rockford. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

ROCKFORD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO