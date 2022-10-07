ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Rivian recalling 12,000 vehicles for loose bolt

CNN — Rivian, the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company, is recalling nearly all the vehicles it has produced to tighten a loose fastener in the vehicles' front suspension. The recall involves 12,212 electric pickups, vans and SUVs, according to paperwork the company filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CARS
WRAL

Amazon will invest $970 million in electric vehicles for its European fleet

CNN — Amazon said Monday it plans to spend €1 billion, or $972 million, on electric vehicles for its European fleet. The investment would increase the company's fleet to at least 10,000 electric delivery vans by 2025, up from the 3,000 it already operates, and more than 1,500 long-haul electric trucks. It is part of Amazon's goal to produce net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
BUSINESS
WRAL

The simple reason why Trader Joe's doesn't deliver

CNN — Online ordering is kind of a big thing these days, if you haven't heard yet, and just about every supermarket chain in America offers delivery and curbside pickup. The private company, which started in 1967 to appeal to counterculture shoppers overlooked by mainstream stores, rejects delivery because its brand identity is wrapped up in its distinct food brands and nautical-themed stores. One company motto: "The store is our brand."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Modesto, CA
Cars
City
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Business
Local
California Cars
WRAL

Get ready for some earnings

CNN — There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings. Asset management giant and iShares owner BlackRock is due to report Thursday....
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy