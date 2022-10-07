Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Rivian recalling 12,000 vehicles for loose bolt
CNN — Rivian, the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company, is recalling nearly all the vehicles it has produced to tighten a loose fastener in the vehicles' front suspension. The recall involves 12,212 electric pickups, vans and SUVs, according to paperwork the company filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CARS・
WRAL
Amazon will invest $970 million in electric vehicles for its European fleet
CNN — Amazon said Monday it plans to spend €1 billion, or $972 million, on electric vehicles for its European fleet. The investment would increase the company's fleet to at least 10,000 electric delivery vans by 2025, up from the 3,000 it already operates, and more than 1,500 long-haul electric trucks. It is part of Amazon's goal to produce net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
Jaguar to simplify charging for electric vehicles in 27 countries
Jaguar Land Rover U.K. will be offering customers a new app and RFID key to simplify charging at over 300,000 charge points across 27 countries.
CARS・
WRAL
The simple reason why Trader Joe's doesn't deliver
CNN — Online ordering is kind of a big thing these days, if you haven't heard yet, and just about every supermarket chain in America offers delivery and curbside pickup. The private company, which started in 1967 to appeal to counterculture shoppers overlooked by mainstream stores, rejects delivery because its brand identity is wrapped up in its distinct food brands and nautical-themed stores. One company motto: "The store is our brand."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Get ready for some earnings
CNN — There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings. Asset management giant and iShares owner BlackRock is due to report Thursday....
Comments / 0