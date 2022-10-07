Walker campaign cuts ties with political director following abortion allegations: Report

Herschel Walker's Senate campaign cut ties with its political director days after reports that Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, an allegation the Georgia Republican nominee has denied.

Taylor Crowe was fired from the campaign Wednesday, CNN reported, just over a month out from the election. Sources told the outlet his firing came after suspicions he was leaking to the media.

The Walker campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The Daily Beast reported Monday that Walker paid for the abortion in 2009. Walker has said he will sue the outlet and denies the claims.

"I know this is untrue. I know it’s untrue. ... I know nothing about any woman having an abortion. And they can keep coming at me like that, and they’re doing it because they want to distract people," Walker told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday. "I know that because, you know, I’ve already been forgiven. And if I’ve been forgiven, why in the world would I not be forgiven of something like that?"

The allegations follow the revelation that Walker had several unacknowledged children with different women, and Christian Walker, his son from a previous marriage, harshly criticized his father following the abortion claims.

"I did one event last year when we were told he was going to get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable,” Christian Walker said in a video after the Daily Beast story. “None of that happened. Everything’s been a lie. Don’t lie about your life at the expense of me, my mom, and all of the people that you’ve affected throughout your life. You don’t get to pretend you’re some moral family guy.”

Walker has run on an anti-abortion platform and is outspoken against fatherless homes. A former player in the National Football League and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, he has been slightly trailing Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls.