Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
ambcrypto.com
Maker investors must consider these MKR movements before placing long bets
Maker DAO’s MKR token has been on a recovery rally for almost three weeks but the bulls were showing signs of a slowdown. But should investors be preparing for a short sell opportunity or will MKR proceed with the current trajectory?. MKR’s $882 of 9 October represented a 43%...
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos [ATOM] is gathering steam, but what are the chances of a breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ATOM consolidates beneath resistance, OI down slightly. A bullish breakout could depend largely on a move above $19.6k for Bitcoin. The release of the Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0 gave...
ambcrypto.com
As XLM bulls stand exhausted, can another short-term drop be anticipated
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin is weak as well and a plunge could extend losses. Stellar Lumens [XLM] managed to perform well on the price charts in recent weeks. It has been in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Can Litecoin’s latest developments make LTC an investor favorite in Q4
Litecoin [LTC] had a difficult seven days, as the cryptocurrency couldn’t perform as per investor expectations. The alt registered a mere 1% seven-day gains. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC at press time, was trading at $53.39 with a market capitalization of more than $3.8 billion. In an interesting revelation, CRYPTOWZRD,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum addresses surge, but can it benefit ETH’s price
Ethereum [ETH], on 9 October, recorded a significant increase in the number of addresses registered on the blockchain as per data from the analytics platform Santiment. There were over 135,000 Ethereum addresses registered, which was over 11% greater than the peak number that was recorded in January 2022. A look...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum traders could have a lot to look forward to owing to these developments
Ethereum [ETH] bears have been dominant since last week, leading to a higher price drop towards the lower range for 2022. Amid all this, there were some interesting observations that investors should take note of. ETH’s exchange reserves dropped back to the lowest year-to-date levels. The last time that exchange...
ambcrypto.com
USDC’s lead over USDT may do little or nothing for the stablecoin because…
USDC and USDT — two renowned stablecoins backed by the fiat currency, USD witnessed quite a few tussles over the years to stand at the #1 mark. While the latter still holds the trophy, USDC participated in many ‘highs’ to at least try to give a tough fight for the trophy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
XRP could be due for a pullback, but the uptrend is likely to continue
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP is in a strong uptrend as the rest of the market fights the bears. Watch out for the price reaction at these long-term resistance levels. XRP has posted...
Why Nio Stock Bounced and Then Fell Today
Investors were initially excited about some related EV news but then got worried about the economy.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Bears may be out for a meal, but LTC could have these tricks up its sleeve
Litecoin’s [LTC] miners remained profitable despite LTC’s price witnessing a downfall since the last 30 days. Furthermore, regardless of LTC’s declining volume and market cap, there may be potential for LTC to grow. Here’s how…. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Litecoin [LTC] for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s high leverage ratio reaches new highs as narrow range limits profitability
Bitcoin [BTC] just kicked off another week with its price restricted within a narrow range. What comes next and how soon will it come? These are some of the questions that many investors are curious about. Latest observations such as a new high for BTC’s leverage ratio may change the dynamics in the coming days.
ambcrypto.com
Will increasing interest in staking ATOM echo through Cosmos
The number of users staking ATOM witnessed a massive growth especially in the last 30 days. However, with the FUD over the BNB hack, with ATOM‘s tiny involvement, could impact the stakers revenue and ultimately ATOM’s price in the long run. ______________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cosmos...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche’s developments may poke AVAX bulls, but will they step out to play
Avalanche [AVAX], on 9 October, confirmed that it will host Crypto Royale in mid-October. A timely announcement considering that AVAX has been struggling to bounce off its short-term support. Is this upcoming development enough to bolster AVAX bulls?. The announcement that Avalanche will host Crypto Royale this month could bring...
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why a $5 target for LUNC makes sense
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native cryptocurrency of the Terra stablecoin system, it was introduced in 2019. It was LUNC that TerraUSD was tied to in order to ensure its price stability. The twin coins’ collapse in May 2022, which caused the cryptocurrency meltdown in the second quarter of 2022, is widely known to those familiar with the industry.
ambcrypto.com
With Bitcoin [BTC] near its range lows again, here’s what’s next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin was perched precariously atop the $19k support zone, at press time. Beneath it lay the lower extremes of a four-month range. It seemed likely that a visit to this area would see a bounce. And yet, such a drop would also show sellers had the upper hand.
ambcrypto.com
BTC miners crawling back to mining may be a win, but not an easy path
The broader mining macro environment caused the Bitcoin [BTC] mining euphoria to come to an abrupt halt in 2022. Reasons vary from regulatory hiccups to ESG concerns, and much more. But could this narrative change as BTC miners seem to have found affection towards mining?. _________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar and the rigmarole of price performance in last 30 days
In spite of the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market, Stellar [XLM] ranked high on the list of cryptocurrency assets that logged gains in the last month, data from Santiment revealed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per XLM surged by 6% in the past 30 days. According to...
ambcrypto.com
As Tron joins the 4 billion transaction count club, this is where TRX is headed
According to data gathered from Tron blockchain explorer, Tronscan, the total amount of transactions on the TRON network reached and surpassed $4 billion. The network’s ability to offer lower transaction fees with faster speed than Ethereum [ETH] was one of the factors that contributed to its popularity. A serene...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC crucial resistance level breaks, bulls plan their next assault
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polygon swift to climb past the mid-range mark last week. Buyers look to be in control as Bitcoin battles to stay above $19k. USDT Dominance has ranged from...
Comments / 0