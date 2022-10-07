NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution
Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's 12-9 loss to dissect what transpired without counting missed opportunities against the Colts. ...
Britain Giants Packers Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to hand-off during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field. Per Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is...
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates a tackle against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win
It was a tough day overseas Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. CST start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has shoulder procedure
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure to relieve discomfort in his throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Saturday. Wilson reportedly received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Friday in Los Angeles, one day after the Broncos dropped a 12-9 overtime decision against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Colts, and the Broncos are 2-3...
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Report: Knee surgery to delay T.J. Watt's return
Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt initially was expected to miss six weeks with a pectoral injury suffered in the season opener, but ESPN reported Saturday that recent arthroscopic knee surgery will delay his return. Watt's knee surgery was a result of a preseason injury that hadn't healed by the season opener, per ESPN. The Steelers will continue to monitor Watt's recovery from both his knee and pectoral issues but...
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
NFL/NFLPA making changes to concussion protocol
The NFL and the NFL Players Association agree that the Miami Dolphins followed the concussion protocol with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last month. However, following a joint investigation of what occurred after Tagovailoa's original head injury in a Sept. 25 games against the Buffalo Bills, the league and union also agree that the protocol must be amended. "The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was...
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors
Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands next to guard Jordan Poole (3) during action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. The Panthers are off to a 1-4 start this season after a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks interim head coach. Wilks went 3-13 in one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Prior to that,...
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
