Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Is The Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?
I saw multiple posts in Grand Rapids' food-related Facebook groups over the weekend wondering if the rumors were true and the Alpine Ave. Golden Corral has shut its doors for good. Signs are pointing to yes... Golden Coral Buffet and Grill first opened 3461 Alpine Ave NW in 2010. The...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
If you're a fan of chicken wings or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new restaurant location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
‘Phenomenal’: Polish halls see big turnout for 50th Pulaski Days
The 50th Pulaski Days event concluded on Sunday with organizers reporting strong attendance numbers.
What are The Scariest Haunted Attractions Near Grand Rapids?
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, it's time to be terrified! What are the scariest haunted attractions near Grand Rapids? We have the list for you!. Here are the haunted attractions within about a 30-45 minute drive from Grand Rapids.... 1256 28th St., SW, Wyoming, MI.
Specialty Pizza Joint Opens in Former East Grand Rapids Restaurant
A former East Grand Rapids restaurant has gotten new life as a pizzeria!. Pera Pizza Opens at Site of Former Rose's Express in East Grand Rapids. There's a new spot to grab a slice in East Grand Rapids!. Pera Pizza has opened at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, where Rose's Express...
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking
A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna’s Rum Runners offers good food, drinks in tropical setting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From mouthwatering burgers and wings to specialty cocktails and desserts, Rum Runners provides an eccentric atmosphere where people can enjoy a bite to eat on a night out. Owner Trent Gilbert, with the help of his family, first opened the family friendly restaurant and bar, at...
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
A Delightful Food Truck Treat From GR Gets A Winter Home
The food truck serving up piping hot corn dogs gets a permanent location inside. Pronto Pups Grand Rapids Goes Indoors To The Fowling Warehouse. The deep fried corn dogs served out of a pop up tent and a food truck at various breweries and distilleries and pizza joints around town may have found a winter home.
Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!
The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
WWMTCw
Three siblings in double murder case, mobile nuisance parties & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals to adults, but with a twist. McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults!. Monday, customers were able to order the new...
Pulaski Days attendees share good memories over the years during 50th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Pulaski Days is celebrating 50 years of Polish American Heritage in Grand Rapids. The annual week-long event continues this weekend with clubs open to the public and a parade Saturday, Oct. 8. "I used to go to a lot of Pulaski Days," said Nancy Kuzniar,...
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Battle Creek police, fire help get pickup out of river
Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.
Grand Rapids Comic & Collectables Store to Appear in Season Premiere of Reality Show
It's always fun to lose yourself into a TV show you really love. I'm a huge fan of binging reality shows of all sorts, especially when it's something really niche that I can't find anywhere else. (We aren't going to talk about the 3 months during the pandemic that I got obsessed with a show about making swords on Netflix.)
