Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking

A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
KENTWOOD, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

A Delightful Food Truck Treat From GR Gets A Winter Home

The food truck serving up piping hot corn dogs gets a permanent location inside. Pronto Pups Grand Rapids Goes Indoors To The Fowling Warehouse. The deep fried corn dogs served out of a pop up tent and a food truck at various breweries and distilleries and pizza joints around town may have found a winter home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Improv Festival Starts Next Week!

The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for its 8th year! The Grand Rapids Improv Festival(or GRIF) is a three-day improvisational comedy event near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, MI. What is Grand Rapids Improv Festival?. GRIF 2022 is bringing troupes from all over the Midwest and beyond to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

