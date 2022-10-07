With the Chiefs not playing on Sunday, the Kingdom has some time to pass. Who should Chiefs fans be rooting for while they await Monday Night Football?. The energy that pairs with big games tends to keep the eyes of Chiefs Kingdom glued to the clock ahead of the weekend. The days leading up to kickoff on Raiders week, however, always pass by exceptionally slow. On this go-around, with the Chiefs and Raiders squaring off on Monday Night Football, the wait is even longer. One way for Chiefs fans to survive the slowly ticking clock of the weekend standing between them and the Week 5 nightcap is to invest heavily in Sunday’s action.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO