Apple's record income makes it richer than most countries
Apple's billions upon billions in revenue is large enough to make it more valuable than most countries. Here's how Apple compares to the entire world's financial stage. By nearly any financial measure, Apple is a big deal. In January, it became the world's first company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion, but while it has slipped down to $2.25 trillion as of October 9, that's still an extremely impressive figure.
PC market got hammered in Q3, but Apple saw massive Mac shipment growth
Apple's Mac business growth is a giant high-point in a PC market downturn, with a 40.2% year-on-year increase in shipments for Q3 2022 against a sea of shrinkage from other major PC vendors. The PC market has been in trouble for quite a while, with worldwide shipments continuing to decline....
Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024
The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and allAirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing...
iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech rumored to arrive in 2024
Apple has signed up Taiwan SMT, which could eventually lead to Apple using hybrid OLED displays in theiPad Pro by 2024. The display is a crucial part of the iPad and iPad Pro experience,...
iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October
Apple's iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October -- but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system is rumored to arrive one week before the end of the month. iPadOS 16.1 is on...
Compared: iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus vs Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
Google has updated its Pixel line for fall 2022, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sporting 50-megapixel cameras on the rear and improved performance. Here's how they compare against the similarly-pricediPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple's next MacBook production center is likely Thailand
Apple's efforts to shift production out of China will focus on shifting more global iPhone orders to India and MacBook manufacturing to Thailand, according toMing-Chi Kuo. Apple is in the process of slowly migrating...
Next iPhone SE could look very much like an iPhone XR
Apple's next update to theiPhone SE could bring the low-cost model more in line with the current-gen iPhone, with an analyst claiming it will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display, complete with a notch. Apple's...
India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022
Apple has confirmed thatiPhone users in India will see 5G support before the end of the year, following the service's widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with Indian carrier Bharti Airtel...
Australian union calls for Apple Store strike over pay and benefits
Around 150 workers across multiple Apple Store sites in Australia are expected to go on strike for one hour on October 18, as talks with Apple appear to halt. Following pressure from workers, unions,...
Teens are still excited about iPhone & Apple Watch, less so about VR
A survey of American teens makes it clear that the next generation is still super-excited about the iPhone, and more and more of them are strapping an Apple Watch to their wrist. Analyst firm Piper Sandler's biannual survey of teenagers in America shows that iPhone ownership is holding at 87%...
Apple issues developer beta 11 of macOS Ventura
Apple is edging ever closer to the release of macOS Ventura, and has provided developer beta testers with a tenth build of the operating system. The freshest betas can be pulled from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for the test program, or as an over-the-air update for devices already running beta software. Public betas typically appear a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple says there's no single 'silver bullet' behind crash detection
Following issues like rollercoasters triggering the newiPhone 14 crash detection, Apple executives have been revealing more about how it works. "It's mostly the G Force detection [of the new gyroscope and accelerometer," said Kaiann...
Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 get steeper price drop for Amazon fall Prime Day
Originally discounted to $234.99 when thePrime Early Access Sale began, Amazon has just issued another $11.75 price drop on 2022 AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). You must be a Prime member to take advantage of...
Apple meets India's Airtel to discuss 5G network support
Owners of 5G-enablediPhones on Bharti Airtel in India may be able to use the high-speed cellular connection before the end of 2022, as executives from Apple and the carrier prepare to talk about enabling support.
Matter certified and what it means, Dexcom G7, Sonos Sub Mini review
In this week's episode of the Homekit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new Sonos Sub Mini, discuss what the Matter 1.0 certification means, and more!. Leading off the show, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) announced the certification of the 1.0 spec of Matter. After years of development, the announcement by the CSA brings the unifying smart home standard one step closer to reality.
Keychron Q8 Review: A good starter ergonomic & mechanical keyboard
The Keychron Q8 is yet another great entry point into mechanical keyboard ownership, but the Alice layout could be challenging for some typists. Keychron has a history of creating great mechanical keyboards welcoming newcomers...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: save up to $130 on Apple Watch styles
In addition toPrime Early Access deals on AirPods, iPads and Macs, shoppers can snap up early holiday savings on the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8. Inventory is fluctuating rapidly this Tuesday as shoppers hit...
Amazon reissues its best $400 discount on Apple MacBook Pros
Amazon'sbest MacBook Pro deals offer $400 in cash savings on retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. In addition to Prime Early Access Sale prices on AirPods Pro 2 and iPads, Amazon is slashing...
Deals: Amazon discounts eero mesh WiFi 6 routers by up to 35%
Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers are on sale as the countdown to the OctoberPrime event continues, with the HomeKit-compatible devices discounted by up to 35% off. The eero products double as a Zigbee...
