Murphy should support mass transit, not highways; More details needed on population; Many slaves were Irish: Letters
The greenwashing from Gov. Murphy about climate change is getting unbearable. Gov. Murphy claimed this week that New Jersey’s mass transit infrastructure cannot handle additional riders as a result of NYC congestion pricing, as if he is somehow a passive observer in the budget process, as opposed to the most important decision maker for our chronically underfunded mass transit.
Time to re-examine quiet rooms in N.J. schools | Editorial
Locking away a disabled school child in a small padded room as easy punishment is inherently appalling, and some states have actually banned it. But as long as New Jersey continues to use “quiet rooms” to separate violent or disruptive kids from their peers in schools, two things still need to happen: Parents must be informed immediately if their child is placed in a “seclusion space,” and there must be more detailed data about when, where, and why these techniques are applied.
Gothamist.com
In NJ, landlords and home sellers don't have to warn you about past floods. This bill would change that.
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would warn prospective tenants or home buyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed. The flood disclosure proposal comes almost exactly a year after the remnants of...
NBC New York
NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency
A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
insidernj.com
State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin
The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
Norcross sabotages an effective watchdog. Wonder why. | Moran
George Norcross, the, bare-knuckled political boss of South Jersey, doesn’t want any damn watchdogs examining the shady workings of his machine. So, his loyalists in the Senate are trying to cripple the state comptroller, the investigative office that has drawn blood from the Norcross machine over and over. When I reached out, Norcross snarled, threw out a few choice personal insults, and signed off. No surprise there.
APPROVED: The Closed Marlton Diner Gets Approval to Become a NJ Weed Dispensary
Here's a piece of news so many people around Evesham Township have been waiting for!. For months, there has been much speculation surrounding the permanently closed Marlton Diner, located at 781 Rte 70 W, Marlton, NJ. It's been sitting abandoned and empty for months, leaving people wondering: What's next for the old retro-style building?
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey AG Hosts Jewish Leaders, Law Enforcement Agencies, to Ensure Safety over Yomim Tovim
History was made in the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah, when New Jersey’s Attorney General Matt Platkin hosted a first-of-its-kind High Holiday briefing for law enforcement agencies at the offices of the New Jersey AG in Trenton. This comes on the heels of AG Platkin’s official confirmation by...
Low turnout as NJ voters approve borrowing $600M for school projects
Nine of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with results from two elections not yet reported. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
N.J. county’s municipal court idea hits the (single) spot | Editorial
As advocates for money-saving consolidation in the way New Jersey governs itself, it’s hard for us not to be all-in on a novel idea that’s being mulled in Salem County: Municipal courts for all 15 of the county’s towns in a single, central location. The proposal emerged...
What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?. What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?. What are the deadlines I need to know?. Below are...
Long Hill, NJ police chief plans to sue over anti-Muslim comments
LONG HILL — One of the state’s first Muslim police chiefs has announced he plans to sue the township and some of its elected leaders, accusing them of harassment and a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, 44, has been Long Hill police chief since August 2018 after having...
Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200
Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington’s Burgess is sworn in as state senator
IRVINGTON, NJ — Next stop, N.J. state Senate! Renee Burgess, who last month was president of the Irvington Town Council, is now New Jersey’s newest state senator. This makes her the first state senator to hail from Irvington. She was sworn into office on Sept. 29 to represent the 28th Legislative District, filling the seat vacated by longtime state Sen. Ronald L. Rice, who retired in August due to health concerns.
insidernj.com
Kean, Sr.: ‘I Think We’re Going to be in Serious Trouble’
SHORT HILLS – Politicians like saying nice things about the press after they leave office. That’s not necessarily a criticism, just an observation about human nature. And so it was Thursday night that former governors Thomas H. Kean Sr. and James McGreevey took turns praising the press’ vital role in a democracy at the second annual Byrne Kean Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. The affair was a benefit for the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media, (CNJLM), a non-profit created in 2020 to bolster local journalism in the face of continuing cutbacks by corporate-owned newspapers.
New Jersey Globe
Peace activist David Frost, who ran for U.S. Senate in N.J. in 1966 and vice president in 1968, dies at 96
Dr. David Frost, a peace activist who sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 1966 and then ran as comedian Dick Gregory’s vice presidential candidate on the Peace and Freedom ticket in 1968, died on September 28. He was 96. Frost died at his home...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
NJ.com
NJ
