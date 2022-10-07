ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Murphy should support mass transit, not highways; More details needed on population; Many slaves were Irish: Letters

The greenwashing from Gov. Murphy about climate change is getting unbearable. Gov. Murphy claimed this week that New Jersey’s mass transit infrastructure cannot handle additional riders as a result of NYC congestion pricing, as if he is somehow a passive observer in the budget process, as opposed to the most important decision maker for our chronically underfunded mass transit.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Time to re-examine quiet rooms in N.J. schools | Editorial

Locking away a disabled school child in a small padded room as easy punishment is inherently appalling, and some states have actually banned it. But as long as New Jersey continues to use “quiet rooms” to separate violent or disruptive kids from their peers in schools, two things still need to happen: Parents must be informed immediately if their child is placed in a “seclusion space,” and there must be more detailed data about when, where, and why these techniques are applied.
EDUCATION
NBC New York

NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency

A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
NUTLEY, NJ
Person
Phil Murphy
94.5 PST

How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin

The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Norcross sabotages an effective watchdog. Wonder why. | Moran

George Norcross, the, bare-knuckled political boss of South Jersey, doesn’t want any damn watchdogs examining the shady workings of his machine. So, his loyalists in the Senate are trying to cripple the state comptroller, the investigative office that has drawn blood from the Norcross machine over and over. When I reached out, Norcross snarled, threw out a few choice personal insults, and signed off. No surprise there.
POLITICS
#Nj Transit#Public Transit#Commuting#Commuter#Nj Transit Board
NJ.com

Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington’s Burgess is sworn in as state senator

IRVINGTON, NJ — Next stop, N.J. state Senate! Renee Burgess, who last month was president of the Irvington Town Council, is now New Jersey’s newest state senator. This makes her the first state senator to hail from Irvington. She was sworn into office on Sept. 29 to represent the 28th Legislative District, filling the seat vacated by longtime state Sen. Ronald L. Rice, who retired in August due to health concerns.
IRVINGTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Kean, Sr.: ‘I Think We’re Going to be in Serious Trouble’

SHORT HILLS – Politicians like saying nice things about the press after they leave office. That’s not necessarily a criticism, just an observation about human nature. And so it was Thursday night that former governors Thomas H. Kean Sr. and James McGreevey took turns praising the press’ vital role in a democracy at the second annual Byrne Kean Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. The affair was a benefit for the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media, (CNJLM), a non-profit created in 2020 to bolster local journalism in the face of continuing cutbacks by corporate-owned newspapers.
POLITICS
NJ.com

NJ.com

