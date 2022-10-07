Locking away a disabled school child in a small padded room as easy punishment is inherently appalling, and some states have actually banned it. But as long as New Jersey continues to use “quiet rooms” to separate violent or disruptive kids from their peers in schools, two things still need to happen: Parents must be informed immediately if their child is placed in a “seclusion space,” and there must be more detailed data about when, where, and why these techniques are applied.

EDUCATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO