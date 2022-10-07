Read full article on original website
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Teachers are human, too.B.KarlHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Houston mayor says 1,208 guns collected in 2nd 'no questions asked' gun buyback
According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, 368 revolvers, 279 semi-automatic handguns, 243 shotguns, 227 rifles, and 91 rifle semi-automatics were collected on Saturday.
cw39.com
Fight outside north Houston sports bar leads to a man shot, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight outside of a sports bar Sunday night in north Houston led to a shooting that has one person in the hospital, Harris County deputies said. Deputies were called to the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, located at 9501 Airline Drive, near West Mount Houston Road, just after 10 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Houston officials collect a record-number of firearms during 2nd gun buyback program
HOUSTON - Houston officials celebrated a record turnout for the city's second gun buyback program Saturday, with more than 1,200 firearms collected. PREVIOUS: Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase. Dozens of Houstonians lined up at the METRO Park & Ride on Harwin as part of...
bayoubeatnews.com
Residents turn in 1,200 guns during ‘most successful’ gun buyback event in recent US history, commissioner says
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said he’s proud that hundreds of residents turned in 1,200 guns for gift cards on Saturday in what officials billed as the most successful single-day Gun Buyback in recent U.S. history. “Our gun buyback event was an incredible success,” Commissioner Ellis said. “Over 1,200...
fox26houston.com
Homeless woman shot while sitting on curb in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who shot a homeless woman while she was sitting on a curb in southwest Houston. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Beechnut Street. According to police, the woman was sitting along the side of a...
Suspects arrested, charged in 2021 murder of woman playing dominos in NE Houston, HPD says
Houston police learned a group of people were outside playing dominos when the two suspected men approached them and started shooting.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in deadly shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of two men in a restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is charged with capital murder. Two other suspects, who have not been identified, also remain at large. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct....
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
cw39.com
Mayor Turner and CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin attended Onion Creek’s ‘War of the Wangs’
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The afternoon was hot but the wings were HOTTER!. This past Saturday Onion Creek held their first ever ‘War of the Wangs’ competition to settle the debate on who can whip up the best chicken wings in Houston. Local leaders and fellow business owners...
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Click2Houston.com
82-year-old found shot, killed on Houston’s southside, HPD says; Suspect wanted
HOUSTON – An 82-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on Houston’s southside Saturday morning and now police are searching for the suspected gunman. According to Houston police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his residence on Cullen Boulevard near Wenda. Investigators...
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
Click2Houston.com
Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
Click2Houston.com
Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday. According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.
fox26houston.com
'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast
HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
fox26houston.com
Balloon release held for Darien Lewis, 6, killed by drunk driver; family calling for justice
Balloon release held for 6-year-old Houston boy killed by drunk driver. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle caught up with family members who released balloons, played songs, and send prayers for Darien Lewis in front of the Mega Washateria near the corner of Bissonnet Street and Leawood Boulevard, where he died after getting hit by a drunk driver.
