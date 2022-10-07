ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Even before Auburn ‘demolish’ comments, Kirby Smart stokes flames of Georgia football-Auburn rivalry

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6v8p_0iQBgYBS00

ATHENS — They say for it to be a rivalry, both sides have to win. It’s been a while since that has happened in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, which renews on Saturday as the Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia has not lost to Auburn since 2017, a game the Bulldogs avenged in the 2017 SEC championship game. The only current member of Georgia’s team who was even around the program at that point was Stetson Bennett, who was in his first year with the program as a walk-on.

You have to go even farther back to the last time Auburn beat Georgia in Athens, which last happened in 2005. When the Tigers have visited Athens in recent seasons, they’ve brought an incredible amount of offensive ineptitude. In Auburn’s last four games played at Sanford Stadium, it has more turnovers, eight, than scoring drives, seven.

Yet even with the one-sidedness of this series of late, the rivalry is still very real to Kirby Smart. He wouldn’t have brought it up in his opening comments to reporters this week were it not.

Read more at DawgNation.com

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Dooley hospitalized with COVID

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, UGA confirmed to Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo. The school says Dooley, 90, is hospitalized with a mild case of COVID-19. The school could not confirm any additional details. Dooley is Georgia football’s...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Dogs regain top spot in AP poll

The Georgia Bulldogs, after a weekend win over the Auburn Tigers, climb back into the top spot in the Associated Press rankings, ahead of Ohio State and Alabama. The Crimson Tide are still number one in the Coaches Poll, with the Dogs right behind. The Bulldogs are gearing up for a second straight home game, taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Southeastern Conference contest that kicks off at 3:30 Saturday in Sanford Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Athens, AL
Athens, GA
Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
AL.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s blowout of rival Auburn

Georgia continued its recent run of dominance in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, and Auburn continued its downward trend in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The second-ranked Bulldogs won their fifth straight against the Tigers, and their eighth in a row in the rivalry at Sanford Stadium, in the form of a 42-10 blowout between the hedges Saturday evening. Georgia’s run game wore down Auburn to the tune of 292 yards and six touchdowns, while Auburn’s offense continued to search for answers as the season hit its midway point.
AUBURN, AL
WGAU

UGA soccer falls to Tennessee

Two goals in less than a minute propelled No. 19 Tennessee past the University of Georgia soccer team, 2-0, on Sunday evening at the Turner Soccer Complex in front of a crowd of 1,727 spectators and an ESPNU nationally televised audience. Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) scored back-to-back goals late in...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Insider Names Coach On "Hottest Seat" In Country

We've already seen a few Power Five coaches get fired this season. Could Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin be next?. During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman provided updates on the latest coaching rumors. Feldman said Harsin is currently sitting on "the hottest seat...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Sec#Cox Media Group
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
94K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy