Even before Auburn ‘demolish’ comments, Kirby Smart stokes flames of Georgia football-Auburn rivalry

ATHENS — They say for it to be a rivalry, both sides have to win. It’s been a while since that has happened in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, which renews on Saturday as the Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia has not lost to Auburn since 2017, a game the Bulldogs avenged in the 2017 SEC championship game. The only current member of Georgia’s team who was even around the program at that point was Stetson Bennett, who was in his first year with the program as a walk-on.

You have to go even farther back to the last time Auburn beat Georgia in Athens, which last happened in 2005. When the Tigers have visited Athens in recent seasons, they’ve brought an incredible amount of offensive ineptitude. In Auburn’s last four games played at Sanford Stadium, it has more turnovers, eight, than scoring drives, seven.

Yet even with the one-sidedness of this series of late, the rivalry is still very real to Kirby Smart. He wouldn’t have brought it up in his opening comments to reporters this week were it not.

