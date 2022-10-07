Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Related
Virginia Beach ladies compete in "Miss Amazing" pageant
Saturday night, some truly amazing young ladies took the stage in Virginia Beach. The "Miss Amazing" pageant was held at Spring Branch Church.
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
WAVY News 10
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
WAVY News 10
2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton
2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton. Gas leak prompts evacuations in Elizabeth City, NC. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/gas-leak-prompts-evacuations-in-downtown-elizabeth-city/. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Light of Hope event raises money for sexual...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
Aunt seeks justice for nephew shot, killed in VB. No arrest made in 4 months
She tells News 3 losing her nephew after a deadly shooting earlier this year was the worst day of her life, but she's now looking for hope and justice.
VB family mistakenly cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Zoo taking precautions due to local case of avian flu
Wildlife authorities confirmed cases of the high pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) in a Canadian goose population along the Lafayette and Elizabeth Rivers.
Community mourns loss of flight instructor
News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted.
Portsmouth readies to rename street 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is gearing up to celebrate one of its shining hometown stars. Later this month, Grammy award-winning musician Missy Elliott will have a street renamed in her honor. McLean Street will become "Missy Elliott Boulevard" in honor of the music legend. The street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Beach looking to recruit EMT volunteers
It's a labor of love, with no paycheck but an opportunity to pay it forward. The city of Virginia beach is looking for more volunteers to help save lives.
Historic Norfolk church continues to offer peace in times of turmoil
For 142 years, Shiloh Baptist Church has stood strong during the Lynching Era, Jim Crow's segregated south, and now a pandemic that has killed one million Americans. Dr. Keith Ivan Jones has served as pastor since 2008.
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Gordon Court in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Court.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 7-9
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting
According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning. It occurred near Route 58 and the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/44-year-old-man-critically-injured-after-suffolk-shooting/. 44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting. According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning....
Portsmouth man arrest on larceny charges in Williamsburg
According to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department, 42-year-old Arley Vaughn Nemo III was arrested on October 6 in Newport News.
Missing 15-year-old from Suffolk found safe
Black left his residence in the family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2020 black Nissan Palisade with Virginia Registration UDZ-7595.
WAVY News 10
Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries
The most recent crime was reported on Oct. 5 at the Family Dollar at 4536 E. Princess Anne Road. Police say the suspect broke into the store around 4 a.m. and stole several items. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/suspect-linked-to-at-least-3-norfolk-business-burglaries/. Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries. The most recent crime was reported...
Comments / 0