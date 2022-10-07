ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivy Home Road when he was struck by gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Evaxyf. Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton. Police say the investigation revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton

2 men injured in shooting on Glendale Rd in Hampton. Gas leak prompts evacuations in Elizabeth City, NC. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/gas-leak-prompts-evacuations-in-downtown-elizabeth-city/. Norfolk police ID man fatally shot on Illinois Avenue. The victim was identified on Monday as 37-year-old Jeremy H. McClarin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VgRnBT. Light of Hope event raises money for sexual...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Mcdonald Garden Center#The Pansy Party#The Hampton Roads Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WAVY News 10

44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting

According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning. It occurred near Route 58 and the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/44-year-old-man-critically-injured-after-suffolk-shooting/. 44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting. According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning....
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries

The most recent crime was reported on Oct. 5 at the Family Dollar at 4536 E. Princess Anne Road. Police say the suspect broke into the store around 4 a.m. and stole several items. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/suspect-linked-to-at-least-3-norfolk-business-burglaries/. Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries. The most recent crime was reported...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy