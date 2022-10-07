Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Candidate statement for Terry Miller running for Cypress City Council
My family and I have called Cypress our home for almost 10 years. I have over 20 years of experience as an IT Manager successfully leading teams, working with budgets, and managing large-scale projects. I am actively involved in the community and serve on the Cypress Community Festival Committee and the Cypress Youth Baseball Board, and I coach my son’s youth baseball team.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Housing Element Certified, Renew Newport Launches Oct. 15
With the City’s General Plan Housing Element now certified by the state of California (see article below), the City Council will turn its attention next week to the Circulation Element. A Council study session on the topic will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr.
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood to hold public discussion on race, equity, diversity and inclusion on Thursday, October 20
A key part of the City of Lakewood’s ongoing Community Dialogue on race, equity, diversity and inclusion (REDI) is a regular discussion with Lakewood residents to hear their thoughts and suggestions on ways to build on all the good in Lakewood and make the community the safest, most welcoming place it can be, for everyone.
localocnews.com
The Youth Center shares 5 tips for how to build a nonprofit to last
Last month we had the opportunity to interview Lina Lumme, Executive Director and CEO of The Youth Center in Los Alamitos, California, where she shared key learnings from the organization’s 70-year history. The Youth Center is a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of Orange & LA County children and teens through educational, recreational, and social after-school programs and summer camps.
localocnews.com
CSULB launches $275 million ‘No Barriers’ fundraising campaign
Cal State Long Beach launched its $275 million ‘No Barriers’ campaign at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach last night to the applause of hundreds of guests and VIPs. The campaign announcement comes at a time of high institutional energy and momentum, particularly after U.S News & World Report recently ranked The Beach No. 3 nationally for promoting social upward mobility and No. 1 in the publication’s assessment of student outcomes.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Newport Beach Needs Candidates That Will Work for Us
Newport Beach City Council office is a non-partisan position. We need individuals who will work full time on Council and have the intentions of living in this City the rest of their lives. The Council makes decisions about almost everything that goes on in Newport Beach. Residents vote in every...
localocnews.com
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 11, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68232/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the General Plan Circulation Element update, including proposed new goals and...
localocnews.com
U.S. Chamber endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Scott Baugh to represent California’s Forty-Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Scott Baugh is a former State Assemblyman,...
localocnews.com
Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event
The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
localocnews.com
Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed
Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
localocnews.com
Hoag Hospital Receives Awards for Heart Failure Care
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has received the American Heart Association’s GOLD PLUS Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure quality achievement award. The national accolade recognizes Hoag’s Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 10, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. West wind around 5...
localocnews.com
Angels Baseball donates $20,000 to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Angels Baseball presented a $20,000 check to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach during a special pediatric cancer awareness night at Angel-Stadium. The Los Angeles Angels held the event to promote childhood cancer...
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release
On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
localocnews.com
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Fullerton holds on for 20-16 Freeway League win over Sonora
Dallas Padron (No. 14) of Fullerton sings the alma mater with teammates Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton’s Dallas Padron batted down a fourth down pass in the end zone to help preseve the Indians 20-16 Freeway League victory over Sonora Friday night. Fullerton...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Fullerton survives last second threat by Sonora for dramatic win on Homecoming
Dallas Padron high-fives fans moments after his defensive play secured Fullerton’s 20-16 victory over Sonora. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). .As a ball boy for Fullerton High School, Dallas Padron was enthralled with the players, who treated him like a little brother, the lights and the cheers. It was his dream to experience all that is high school football for a player.
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com
Suspect nicknamed Dung Body pleads guilty to running illegal casinos in Santa Ana and bribing a police officer
SANTA ANA, California – A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed today in federal court.
localocnews.com
Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa
COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
