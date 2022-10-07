Cal State Long Beach launched its $275 million ‘No Barriers’ campaign at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach last night to the applause of hundreds of guests and VIPs. The campaign announcement comes at a time of high institutional energy and momentum, particularly after U.S News & World Report recently ranked The Beach No. 3 nationally for promoting social upward mobility and No. 1 in the publication’s assessment of student outcomes.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO