Ardmore, PA

WHYY

‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run

Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Wynnewood, PA
Ardmore, PA
Sports
City
Ardmore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
wrestleview.com

White Rabbits invade the Wells Fargo Center

According to PWInsider, several fans that are at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, say there are people dressed in White Rabbit costumes outside and inside the venue. In addition, there are also flyers, masks and word puzzles all related to the White Rabbit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night.  From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.     "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said.  "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

This Limerick Resident Has Plenty of Skeletons in His Closet, and He’s Proud of All of Them

Pat Baker's skeleton army, awaiting Halloween deployment on his Limerick lawn. Pat Baker is only so-so about his Limerick home’s Christmas display. Whereas other Montgomery County homeowners festoon their properties with lights, garland, decorations, creches, Santas, and other Yuletide gee-gaws, he tucks an inflatable snowman on his Limerick lot in late November and calls it a day.
LIMERICK, PA
aroundambler.com

Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler

As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
AMBLER, PA
Sports
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 204 Kensey Road | Plymouth Meeting | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 204 Kensey Road in Plymouth Meeting. There is an open house on Sunday October 9th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Experience an incredible suburban luxury living in this exquisite Colonial home...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle

PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Pick six by Daron Harris swings momentum in Chester’s favor

YEADON – In the span of three plays late in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, the pendulum of momentum swung wildly between Penn Wood and Chester. With Chester up a score, Penn Wood’s offense, which had done little, suddenly got going, thanks to a Kivaleon Clarke 46-yard run to get to the 27, with eight seconds until the break. After spiking the ball, Clarke dropped back and aimed for the end zone, only to see Daron Harris jump the route.
CHESTER, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Planet Fitness opening location at Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken

We have heard rumblings about this for a few months, but today, an advertisement popped up on our Facebook feed announcing that Planet Fitness is opening a location in “Plymouth Meeting.” That isn’t correct. While it is in Plymouth Township (which is most associated with Plymouth Meeting), the shopping center has a Conshohocken address within the 19428 Conshohocken zip code. Plymouth Meeting has a different zip code (19462). It can be really confusing. In just the past few months, this is the third new business at the intersection that has first listed itself as being in Plymouth Meeting.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
