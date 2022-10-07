Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Montco SAAC Invites 5K Participants to Lace Up for Seniors Who Risk Running on Empty Nutritionally
The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (SAAC) invites the public to participate in its 12th Annual Outrunning Senior Hunger 5K and Fun Mile on Oct. 15, 2022. In its 12the year, the 2022 edition returns to an in-person race experience at Montgomery County Community College. Participants can compete...
‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run
Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
wrestleview.com
White Rabbits invade the Wells Fargo Center
According to PWInsider, several fans that are at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, say there are people dressed in White Rabbit costumes outside and inside the venue. In addition, there are also flyers, masks and word puzzles all related to the White Rabbit...
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night. From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs. "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said. "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...
Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
39 Years, 26 Events, 15 Weeks: 2022 Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series Opens
Guy Davis of Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets will be a main performance for the Lively Arts Series this season. The 2022–2023 season of Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series is about to kick off with a lineup whose musical highlights alone include performances from:
This Limerick Resident Has Plenty of Skeletons in His Closet, and He’s Proud of All of Them
Pat Baker's skeleton army, awaiting Halloween deployment on his Limerick lawn. Pat Baker is only so-so about his Limerick home’s Christmas display. Whereas other Montgomery County homeowners festoon their properties with lights, garland, decorations, creches, Santas, and other Yuletide gee-gaws, he tucks an inflatable snowman on his Limerick lot in late November and calls it a day.
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 204 Kensey Road | Plymouth Meeting | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 204 Kensey Road in Plymouth Meeting. There is an open house on Sunday October 9th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Experience an incredible suburban luxury living in this exquisite Colonial home...
Two more Philadelphia area football teams cancel rivalry game citing credible threats of violence
A release from Coatesville Area School District stated that Friday’s home football game vs. Downingtown West has been canceled based on “online threats of violence that law enforcement believed were credible.”. Richard F. Dunlap Jr., Interim Superintendent for the Coatesville Area School District issued the statement Friday morning,...
papreplive.com
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco
Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
papreplive.com
Football: Pick six by Daron Harris swings momentum in Chester’s favor
YEADON – In the span of three plays late in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, the pendulum of momentum swung wildly between Penn Wood and Chester. With Chester up a score, Penn Wood’s offense, which had done little, suddenly got going, thanks to a Kivaleon Clarke 46-yard run to get to the 27, with eight seconds until the break. After spiking the ball, Clarke dropped back and aimed for the end zone, only to see Daron Harris jump the route.
morethanthecurve.com
Planet Fitness opening location at Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken
We have heard rumblings about this for a few months, but today, an advertisement popped up on our Facebook feed announcing that Planet Fitness is opening a location in “Plymouth Meeting.” That isn’t correct. While it is in Plymouth Township (which is most associated with Plymouth Meeting), the shopping center has a Conshohocken address within the 19428 Conshohocken zip code. Plymouth Meeting has a different zip code (19462). It can be really confusing. In just the past few months, this is the third new business at the intersection that has first listed itself as being in Plymouth Meeting.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
MONTCO.Today
