Read full article on original website
jessy
2d ago
Like always same kind of people different day 🤦♂️ . They should don’t like working they like everything giving to them or they will take it my any berms possible .
Reply
4
Related
98online.com
Fugitive arrested after deciding to apply for job with N.J. sheriff’s office
(From Pennlive) A Jersey City fugitive from justice made herself easy to find. She applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agency that specializes in picking people wanted for outstanding warrants. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Tuesday, county Sheriff Frank Schillari said. She was wanted by authorities in Monroe County, Pennsylvania for failure to appear in court on charges of fraud and an additional 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic charges in Jersey City.
Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources
Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
Dog owner who was KO’d by Jersey City police officer in 2017 will receive $925K settlement
A Jersey City man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks. Jonathan Sanders suffered fractures of his...
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police identify victim in fatal MTA bus stabbing; suspects sought
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old
Authorities have charged a motorist fleeing the scene of a crash after an 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in Gloucester County. The boy was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue in Franklin Township around 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle that fled the scene, according to Franklin Township Police.
Man is headed for trial after appellate panel reverses ruling that Jersey City police search was illegal
A Jersey City man is headed for trial after an appellate court overturned an earlier ruling that a police search that resulted in the seizure of a loaded gun and heroin was an illegal “stop and frisk.”. The 13-page decision released earlier this week centered on the fine distinction...
15-year-old robbed on the train by three men
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old was riding southbound on the No. 5 train when three men walked up to him and demanded his items while showing off a handgun, police said. Around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, the victim was riding the No. 5 train at the Sexton Place and East Gunhill Road subway […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
Arrest made in unprovoked fatal subway stabbing in the Bronx
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider in an unprovoked attack was arrested Saturday and charged with his murder, police said. Clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest in the death of Charles Moore, police said. “He was a […]
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy, 16, dead, 17-year-old victim injured in Passaic stabbing
PASSAIC, NJ (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a Passaic stabbing early Sunday, officials said. The victims, both from Passaic, were stabbed during an altercation near Krueger Place and Poplar Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. While the younger teen was pronounced deceased, the other victim — 17 […]
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of North Bellmore woman
Police say a man was arrested for fatally stabbing a woman in North Bellmore.
Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister
A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver outside Elizabeth bar
A 31-year-old Elizabeth man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a bar in the city early Saturday, officials said. The man had just left the bar on Newark Avenue around 3 a.m. when a vehicle speeding toward Newark hit him, according to city of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.
ID Released For Woman Found Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
The identity has been released of a woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Man, 35, fatally stabbed during dispute on Brooklyn street
A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during an assault on a Brooklyn street Saturday and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 12