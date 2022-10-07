(From Pennlive) A Jersey City fugitive from justice made herself easy to find. She applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agency that specializes in picking people wanted for outstanding warrants. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Tuesday, county Sheriff Frank Schillari said. She was wanted by authorities in Monroe County, Pennsylvania for failure to appear in court on charges of fraud and an additional 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic charges in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO