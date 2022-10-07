Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bala Cynwyd Restaurant Named Craig LaBan 2022 Top Ten, Its Debut on the Critic’s Best-of List
Food critic Craig LaBan's No. 3 pick of 2022's best restaurants features a unique and stunning view of Phila. A Bala Cynwyd restaurant that hasn’t yet reached the one-year anniversary of its opening has caught the exacting eye (and palate) of Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. In his...
Oct. 5 Concert in Cheltenham Is More Than Just Entertainment: It’s Ongoing Work for Musicians
Jazz Bridge Project’s Neighborhood Concert series is returning to a Montgomery County stage as part of the organization’s 17th season. The events not only provide area jazz fans with a solid dose of entertainment but also the opportunity to help keep local musicians vital, engaged, and working during an ongoing difficult time.
Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco
Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
Ghostly Past Awakens Horsham Community Spot from Financial Nightmare
Horsham’s Graeme Park is once again using its spooky reputation to raise funds for its historic preservation. John McDevitt and Brian Seltzer proved brave enough to cover the site’s annual Halloween tours for KYW Newsradio. The park was first in danger of closing in 2008, hit by the...
If Montgomery County Halloween Events Were Pieces of Candy, Area Trick-or-Treat Bags Would Overflow
Montgomery County is providing a bagful of Halloween events for the rest of the month. Haunted by the thoughts of missing out on Montgomery County’s bumper crop of Halloween celebrations? Fear not. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has assembled a Halloween event calendar with October events that are both monstrous and mild.
This Limerick Resident Has Plenty of Skeletons in His Closet, and He’s Proud of All of Them
Pat Baker's skeleton army, awaiting Halloween deployment on his Limerick lawn. Pat Baker is only so-so about his Limerick home’s Christmas display. Whereas other Montgomery County homeowners festoon their properties with lights, garland, decorations, creches, Santas, and other Yuletide gee-gaws, he tucks an inflatable snowman on his Limerick lot in late November and calls it a day.
Peruvian Chef in Flourtown Learns Valuable Culinary Lesson: Listen to Your Mother!
These examples reflect the Peruvian catering skills of Karla Salinas of Karla's Kitchen and Catering.Image via Karla's Kitchen and Catering. Karla Salinas, owner-and-chef of Karla’s Kitchen & Catering in Flourtown, sought to present her clientele with some of the same traditional dishes made by her mother, who is still living — and cooking — in Peru. Vittoria Woodill, CBS News Philadelphia, reported a gentle but effective response from Salinas’ madre.
East Greenville’s Grand Theater Preserved Forever; Its Owner’s Tale Is a Legit Shaggy Dog Story
The Grand Theater, East Greenville, now preserved for its architecture and history. East Greenville’s Grand Theater got a one-of-a-kind gift for its recent 98th birthday: designation from The Heritage Conservancy as an official historic structure. Rose Itzcovitz gained admission to cover the distinction for WFMZ 69 News. The movie...
Montco StoryWalk Strolls into Second Year with Award-Winning Tales by Local Authors
Montco StoryWalk — an outdoor series of signs containing a narrative to be read at a location by strolling visitors — celebrated its second year of its Montgomery County installation. In noting the anniversary, its coordinators launched a countywide contest to seek new stories to display. Entrants were...
Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There
Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
Elkins Park Vintners at Mitchell & Mitchell Wines Get Juiced Up over Offshore Grapes
Husband-and-wife team Frank and Kenya Mitchell — a former restaurant manager and pastry chef, respectively — started making wine ten years ago after realizing the selections at Pa. state stores were lacking. But that hobby has fermented into something deeper and richer. Kristen Schott crushed the assignment of bringing their story to Philadelphia Magazine.
These Four Montco Breweries Have the Best-High Level Food & Beer Experience
When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County. These places...
Montco SAAC Invites 5K Participants to Lace Up for Seniors Who Risk Running on Empty Nutritionally
The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (SAAC) invites the public to participate in its 12th Annual Outrunning Senior Hunger 5K and Fun Mile on Oct. 15, 2022. In its 12the year, the 2022 edition returns to an in-person race experience at Montgomery County Community College. Participants can compete...
Glenside Couple Designs New Bathroom with Shower ‘Big Enough to Dance In’
The Carpenters' new, redesigned, senior-friendly bathroom.Image via Jose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Several coincidences thread through this Paul Jablow-authored Philadelphia Inquirer story about a Glenside couple who, though only in their 50s, designed and built a senior bathroom for their aging years. They include the facts that:
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Montgomery County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college. He shared Keystone’s plans for the new...
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway. In considering options, author Sarah Zlotnik wrote, “You might think of a tropical island dotted with palm trees....
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
Skincare Brand’s Conshohocken Expansion Changes the Complexion of Its Business Model
Skincare brand Heyday, which opened its first Phila. site in 2019, is evolving its business model from a solo shop to a chain of retail locations, starting with a site in Conshohocken. Laura Brzyski filed a glowing report on the expansion for Philadelphia Magazine. The newly open location in Montgomery...
