Santa Barbara, CA

Moorpark, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Noozhawk

Two-Sport Standout Ellie Monson Honored as Phil Womble Award Winner for San Marcos

Ellie Monson brings maximum effort and joy every time she steps on the basketball court and the lacrosse field for San Marcos High. She does the same in the classroom, too. An All-CIF honoree in two sports as a sophomore, as well as an AP Scholar Award winner, Monson was honored on Monday as San Marcos’ recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Talks: The Story Behind the Last Woman in California to be Executed

Deborah Holt Larkin has written a gripping True Crime novel about the murder and abduction of a Santa Barbara woman who was killed while she was seven months pregnant. For Larkin, however, this book is about more than just a murder mystery; it's personal. Her father, Bob Holt, was the reporter on the beat who covered the story for the Ventura County Star Free Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Raspberry Spring Still Trickles on Pine Mountain

Raspberry Spring dribbles on despite our megadrought — this primitive U.S. Forest Service campsite behind Ojai represents a critical water source on the Cuyama (north) side of the lofty Pine Mountain. While Chorro Grande Spring forms a twin on the massif’s southern flank, it’s often compared with 6,600-foot Raspberry Spring on the north flank that faces the scorching Cuyama Valley.
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

Highway 101 Corridor Project Funding Gets Assist From $75 Million Federal Infrastructure Loan

A $75 million federal loan will help cash-flow needs for the massive Highway 101 corridor project, adding a third lane from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria. Construction is underway on the highway section between Carpinteria and Summerland, with the Montecito-to-Santa Barbara segment up next. The project is managed by Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Another Futile Effort to ‘Fix the Homeless Issue’ in Lompoc

Well, the Lompoc City Council once again tried to get a handle on the homeless issue in the Santa Ynez riverbed. You’ll recall that a couple of years ago they spent over a half-million dollars trying to evict the homeless from a portion of the same riverbed, but it only took a couple of days for them to move back in.
LOMPOC, CA

