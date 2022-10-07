PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary. Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.

