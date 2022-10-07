ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

republic-online.com

Young professionals honored in Topeka

TOPEKA — The state, through its NextGen Under 30 program, recently honored its 2022 class of young professionals in Kansas under age 30 during a “Day at the Capitol” on Monday, Oct. 3, in Topeka. NextGen Under 30 seeks to identify and honor talented young adults and...
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Mary Linda Laird

Mary Linda Laird, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Linda was born October 29, 1947, in Trenton, MO. She lived most of her life in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, in Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Goldman named USD 368 Secondary Teacher of the Year

PAOLA — Sydney Goldman wants her art students to express themselves, and that’s why examples of their work can be found not only in her art room but all throughout Paola Middle School. Students helped create a colorful mural on one portion of a wall inside Goldman’s art...
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Thomas Bedoe and the Battle of Osawatomie

Thomas Bedoe was a Free State guerilla fighter who fought at the Battle of Osawatomie in modern day John Brown Memorial Park on Aug. 30, 1856. Bedoe offered his perspective of the battle in a Dec. 2, 1856, report to Colonel I. A. Harvey, a Free State guerilla force commander.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
republic-online.com

Oakley named USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year

PAOLA — Julie Oakley always knew she wanted to be an educator, but it was her sixth-grade teacher who helped seal the deal. “She had a big boisterous voice when she read aloud, and she created relationships with us,” Oakley said. “She made learning fun.”
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie receives $1.5 million grant for pathways project

OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has been awarded a $1.5 million state grant for an infrastructure pathways project to create a more walkable community. Osawatomie’s project, titled “John Brown South Levee Loop Connection,” includes plans for a crushed limestone pathway on top of the southern levee, and a 10-foot-wide multi-use concrete pathway loop through central neighborhoods that connects amenities and other destinations, according to a city news release.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
republic-online.com

Fall Farm Tour set for this weekend

Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour. The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Wright blazing new trail as boy on Paola Panther Spirit Squad

PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary. Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora. Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Spring Hill seals win against Paola with 28-point fourth quarter

SPRING HILL – For three quarters the Paola Panther football game at Spring Hill against the Broncos was a defensive struggle. The game was tied 7-7 at the intermission. It was a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter with Spring Hill holding a 14-7 lead.

