Poll: 72% of Kansans back Medicaid reform stalled by GOP legislators since 2017
New polling says 72% of Kansans support expansion of Medicaid eligibility. In the governor's race, Democrat Laura Kelly backs reform adding more than 120,000 lower-income Kansans to the health program, while Republican Derek Schmidt stands opposed to broad enrollment growth. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas lawmakers push for foster care leadership, autonomous child advocate office
Sen. Molly Baumgardner said the foster care system needed to be fixed at a Tuesday press conference on the matter. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Young professionals honored in Topeka
TOPEKA — The state, through its NextGen Under 30 program, recently honored its 2022 class of young professionals in Kansas under age 30 during a “Day at the Capitol” on Monday, Oct. 3, in Topeka. NextGen Under 30 seeks to identify and honor talented young adults and...
Almost $1.3M wagered in inaugural month of Kansas sports betting
(The Center Square) – The inaugural month of legalized sports betting in Kansas saw $1.3 million wagered, state officials said on Monday. Kansas will collect approximately $130,000 in tax revenue on the $1.3 million in wagers for September.
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
Mary Linda Laird
Mary Linda Laird, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Linda was born October 29, 1947, in Trenton, MO. She lived most of her life in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, in Kansas.
Goldman named USD 368 Secondary Teacher of the Year
PAOLA — Sydney Goldman wants her art students to express themselves, and that’s why examples of their work can be found not only in her art room but all throughout Paola Middle School. Students helped create a colorful mural on one portion of a wall inside Goldman’s art...
Thomas Bedoe and the Battle of Osawatomie
Thomas Bedoe was a Free State guerilla fighter who fought at the Battle of Osawatomie in modern day John Brown Memorial Park on Aug. 30, 1856. Bedoe offered his perspective of the battle in a Dec. 2, 1856, report to Colonel I. A. Harvey, a Free State guerilla force commander.
Oakley named USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year
PAOLA — Julie Oakley always knew she wanted to be an educator, but it was her sixth-grade teacher who helped seal the deal. “She had a big boisterous voice when she read aloud, and she created relationships with us,” Oakley said. “She made learning fun.”
Osawatomie receives $1.5 million grant for pathways project
OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has been awarded a $1.5 million state grant for an infrastructure pathways project to create a more walkable community. Osawatomie’s project, titled “John Brown South Levee Loop Connection,” includes plans for a crushed limestone pathway on top of the southern levee, and a 10-foot-wide multi-use concrete pathway loop through central neighborhoods that connects amenities and other destinations, according to a city news release.
Fall Farm Tour set for this weekend
Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour. The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16.
Wright blazing new trail as boy on Paola Panther Spirit Squad
PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary. Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.
Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora. Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.
Spring Hill seals win against Paola with 28-point fourth quarter
SPRING HILL – For three quarters the Paola Panther football game at Spring Hill against the Broncos was a defensive struggle. The game was tied 7-7 at the intermission. It was a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter with Spring Hill holding a 14-7 lead.
