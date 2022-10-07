ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Insider

Apple's record income makes it richer than most countries

Apple's billions upon billions in revenue is large enough to make it more valuable than most countries. Here's how Apple compares to the entire world's financial stage. By nearly any financial measure, Apple is...
Apple Insider

Quest Pro is Meta's new $1,499 mixed reality headset

The company will offer Quest Pro alongside its already-existing, and more affordable $399 Quest 2 device. Meta says that the new Quest Pro targets professionals and those in enterprise for whom a higher price tag may be justifiable. Formerly known as Project Cambria, the Quest Pro is thinner than the...
Apple Insider

Apple's next MacBook production center is likely Thailand

Apple's efforts to shift production out of China will focus on shifting more global iPhone orders to India and MacBook manufacturing to Thailand, according toMing-Chi Kuo. Apple is in the process of slowly migrating...
Apple Insider

iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech rumored to arrive in 2024

Apple has signed up Taiwan SMT, which could eventually lead to Apple using hybrid OLED displays in theiPad Pro by 2024. The display is a crucial part of the iPad and iPad Pro experience,...
Apple Insider

Australian union calls for Apple Store strike over pay and benefits

Around 150 workers across multiple Apple Store sites in Australia are expected to go on strike for one hour on October 18, as talks with Apple appear to halt. Following pressure from workers, unions,...
Apple Insider

PC market got hammered in Q3, but Apple saw massive Mac shipment growth

Apple's Mac business growth is a giant high-point in a PC market downturn, with a 40.2% year-on-year increase in shipments for Q3 2022 against a sea of shrinkage from other major PC vendors. The PC market has been in trouble for quite a while, with worldwide shipments continuing to decline....
Apple Insider

Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024

The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and allAirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing...
Apple Insider

Next iPhone SE could look very much like an iPhone XR

Apple's next update to theiPhone SE could bring the low-cost model more in line with the current-gen iPhone, with an analyst claiming it will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display, complete with a notch. Apple's...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 lead times moderate, Pro model demand holds strong

Lead times for the high-demandiPhone 14 Pro models are starting to moderate, analysts claim, and while iPhone 14 lead times are relatively shorter than the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Plus is said to have steady demand after its later launch.
Apple Insider

India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022

Apple has confirmed thatiPhone users in India will see 5G support before the end of the year, following the service's widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with Indian carrier Bharti Airtel...
Apple Insider

Compared: iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus vs Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Google has updated its Pixel line for fall 2022, with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sporting 50-megapixel cameras on the rear and improved performance. Here's how they compare against the similarly-pricediPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple Insider

Teens are still excited about iPhone & Apple Watch, less so about VR

A survey of American teens makes it clear that the next generation is still super-excited about the iPhone, and more and more of them are strapping anApple Watch to their wrist. Analyst firm Piper...
Apple Insider

iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October

Apple's iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October -- but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system is rumored to arrive one week before the end of the month. iPadOS 16.1 is on...
Apple Insider

Apple says there's no single 'silver bullet' behind crash detection

Following issues like rollercoasters triggering the newiPhone 14 crash detection, Apple executives have been revealing more about how it works. "It's mostly the G Force detection [of the new gyroscope and accelerometer," said Kaiann...
Apple Insider

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 get steeper price drop for Amazon fall Prime Day

Originally discounted to $234.99 when thePrime Early Access Sale began, Amazon has just issued another $11.75 price drop on 2022 AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). You must be a Prime member to take advantage of...
Apple Insider

How to remap caps lock, control, option & command keys in macOS

Windows-centric keyboards can be awkward when using macOS. Here's how to make any keyboard work for a Mac by remapping the modifier keys. If you've ever used a third-party keyboard, you've probably noticed that...
Apple Insider

Apple issues developer beta 11 of macOS Ventura

Apple is edging ever closer to the release of macOS Ventura, and has provided developer beta testers with a tenth build of the operating system. The freshest betas can be pulled from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for the test program, or as an over-the-air update for devices already running beta software. Public betas typically appear a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
