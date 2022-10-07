Read full article on original website
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and five years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
floridapolitics.com
Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July
Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
floridapolitics.com
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local...
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.9.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter that is supposed to about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, but this week is mostly focused on the incredible response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.
treasurecoast.com
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.2.22
President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis proved it is possible for them to work together. As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, there are the standard vows to rebuild what Mother Nature destroyed. We hear that every time one of these monster storms tosses the coastal areas like a whiffle ball in a wind tunnel.
floridapolitics.com
‘Just heartbreaking’: SW Florida small family farmers struggle after Hurricane Ian
Watching from an elevated window at home as Hurricane Ian struck their farm in Fort Myers, the McMahon family saw the storm blow the market roof into the pond. Torrential wind and rain whipped across two acres of hydroponic vegetables. By last week, the fourth-generation farm family had lost every...
islandernews.com
How healthy is Florida? See where the Sunshine State ranks in new ranking
Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?. A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!. Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the...
theapopkavoice.com
Goodwill launches "Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup" at all Central Florida stores
Hurricane Ian was one of the most impactful and powerful storms in history after its onslaught on Southwest Florida. It made landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane, with 150-mph winds pushing ashore untold floodwaters from the Gulf of Mexico that tore through homes and businesses along the coast.
floridapolitics.com
VoteVets endorses Eric Lynn in CD 13
The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their supporters. VoteVets is backing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn as he runs for the seat in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their...
floridapolitics.com
Florida gas prices spike 16-cents, the highest jump since June
'Things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.'. Florida gas prices shot up 16 cents last week, after reaching a 2022 low of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday. It’s the largest weekly increase since June, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.
floridapolitics.com
All FPL users have power after Hurricane Ian, but 46K LCEC users still in the dark
A report from the Florida Public Service Commission showed full service for Florida’s largest energy provider for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. But more than 46,000 electric customers remain without power, with the majority on Lee County Electric Cooperative service. Ian made landfall...
floridapolitics.com
New Democratic headquarters opening in Broward County to spur voter turnout
The center is sponsored by Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and the Dolphin Democrats. Democrats at the top of the ticket for the General Election next month are coming to Broward County to open a center aiming to unleash Broward County’s demographic might at the ballot box. U.S. Rep. Val...
