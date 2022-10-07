ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July

Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
floridapolitics.com

D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local...
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.2.22

President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis proved it is possible for them to work together. As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, there are the standard vows to rebuild what Mother Nature destroyed. We hear that every time one of these monster storms tosses the coastal areas like a whiffle ball in a wind tunnel.
islandernews.com

How healthy is Florida? See where the Sunshine State ranks in new ranking

Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?. A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!. Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the...
floridapolitics.com

VoteVets endorses Eric Lynn in CD 13

The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their supporters. VoteVets is backing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn as he runs for the seat in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their...
floridapolitics.com

Florida gas prices spike 16-cents, the highest jump since June

'Things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.'. Florida gas prices shot up 16 cents last week, after reaching a 2022 low of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday. It’s the largest weekly increase since June, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.
