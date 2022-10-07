Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Seahawks lose Rashaad Penny for season to lower leg fracture
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after suffering a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday that Penny suffered the fracture and also has a significant high ankle sprain. The two injuries combined will require surgery that will end Penny’s season after just five games. Penny was hurt early in the third quarter when he was tackled from behind on a 6-yard run near the sideline. He eventually reached the sideline without putting any weight on the leg and was taken by a cart to the locker room. The fracture is another in a frustrating rash of injuries that have plagued Penny’s career.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny out for year with broken fibula
SEATTLE — The Seahawks will be down another running back for the 2022-23 season. Running back Rashaad Penny was ruled out for the season after he broke his fibula Sunday against the Saints. Penny rushed for 346 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns in the five games he played this year. His best game came against the Detroit Lions in...
Comments / 0