Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
As places like Cañon City court redevelopment, they find an unlikely ally in the EPA
CAÑON CITY — At an intersection along Main Street, Rick Harrmann stands across the street from the scaffolding-encased St. Cloud Hotel, where a $13 million renovation aims to transform the four-story, 19th-century building into a catalyst for redefining downtown. Harrmann, the city’s economic development manager, touts the plans...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Prescribed Burn Today Near Trout Creek
The U.S. Forest Service is set to ignite a prescribed burn today, Oct. 10th, near Trout Creek in Fourmile. The burn project is being called the North Trout Creek prescribed fire project and will involve burning some 917 acres between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch. The area is 4 miles east of Buena Vista.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida to Unveil New Mountain Heritage Park
The public is invited to the unveiling of Salida’s new Mountain Heritage Park today from 4pm to 6pm. Mountain Heritage Park is an initiative of the Chipeta Mountain Project, an all-volunteer local nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the cultural history of the Arkansas Valley through education, advocacy, special events and interpretive sites.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Sunday, October 9th Weather
Mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing in the mountains. Salida and Buena Vista will reach a high of 67 today. Expect a low of 38. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 60. Look for a low of 33 tonight. Leadville and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Monday, October 10th Weather
Look for mostly sunny skies with only a slight chance of an isolated shower along the Divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for an overnight low of 39. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 65, a low of 37. Leadville and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, October 8th Weather
We’re in for sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 64. Look for a low of 40. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 56. Expect a low of 36. Leadville and...
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Football Defeats Meeker 41-29
The Buena Vista Demons defeat their league opponent the Meeker Cowboys 41-29. Tune into Eagle Country 104 to listen to the Demons play Roaring Fork next week at home. Highlights tonight by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Falls to #3 Delta Panthers at Home 41-0
The Spartans fall against a league opponent in the Delta Panthers 41-0. Dropping them to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in league. They will be in action next week when they host the Bayfield Wolverines next week under the Friday Night Lights. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware…
KKTV
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.
Comments / 0