NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution
Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's 12-9 loss to dissect what transpired without counting missed opportunities against the Colts. ...
Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field. Per Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is...
NFL/NFLPA making changes to concussion protocol
The NFL and the NFL Players Association agree that the Miami Dolphins followed the concussion protocol with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last month. However, following a joint investigation of what occurred after Tagovailoa's original head injury in a Sept. 25 games against the Buffalo Bills, the league and union also agree that the protocol must be amended. "The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was...
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has shoulder procedure
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure to relieve discomfort in his throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Saturday. Wilson reportedly received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Friday in Los Angeles, one day after the Broncos dropped a 12-9 overtime decision against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Colts, and the Broncos are 2-3...
Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'
All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. "Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there." ...
Report: Knee surgery to delay T.J. Watt's return
Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt initially was expected to miss six weeks with a pectoral injury suffered in the season opener, but ESPN reported Saturday that recent arthroscopic knee surgery will delay his return. Watt's knee surgery was a result of a preseason injury that hadn't healed by the season opener, per ESPN. The Steelers will continue to monitor Watt's recovery from both his knee and pectoral issues but...
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. The Panthers are off to a 1-4 start this season after a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks interim head coach. Wilks went 3-13 in one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Prior to that,...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Seeks 60-Minute Performance After Losing to Giants
The Green Bay Packers scored 20 points in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday, then stalled in the second half.
