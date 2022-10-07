ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

By Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wn0DT_0iQBdzmk00

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Britain Giants Packers Football

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
New Jersey State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
The Connection

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped off the field by staff after a apparent injury against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
The Connection

NFL/NFLPA making changes to concussion protocol

The NFL and the NFL Players Association agree that the Miami Dolphins followed the concussion protocol with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last month. However, following a joint investigation of what occurred after Tagovailoa's original head injury in a Sept. 25 games against the Buffalo Bills, the league and union also agree that the protocol must be amended. "The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was...
NFL
The Connection

Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has shoulder procedure

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure to relieve discomfort in his throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Saturday. Wilson reportedly received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Friday in Los Angeles, one day after the Broncos dropped a 12-9 overtime decision against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Colts, and the Broncos are 2-3...
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Report: Knee surgery to delay T.J. Watt's return

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt initially was expected to miss six weeks with a pectoral injury suffered in the season opener, but ESPN reported Saturday that recent arthroscopic knee surgery will delay his return. Watt's knee surgery was a result of a preseason injury that hadn't healed by the season opener, per ESPN. The Steelers will continue to monitor Watt's recovery from both his knee and pectoral issues but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Connection

Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution

Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's 12-9 loss to dissect what transpired without counting missed opportunities against the Colts. ...
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. "Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there." ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. The Panthers are off to a 1-4 start this season after a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks interim head coach. Wilks went 3-13 in one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Prior to that,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
282
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy