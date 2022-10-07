ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction Veterans Day parade Nov. 11

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3WRn_0iQBdK2J00

George T. “Tim” Jones, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is the grand marshal for the Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade to be held Friday, Nov. 11.

Following a 9:15 a.m. opening ceremony, the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Phelps Drive and heads west on Apache Trail, turning south on Gold Drive, then turning east onto Apache Trail and returning to the starting location of the parade. A military plane fly over is sponsored by American Legion Post 27.

Support for the Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade is provided by the City of Apache Junction, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent and The Pass Time Paper.

Entries are needed for the parade and cost $15. Check-in for the parade will begin at 8 a.m.

Entry forms, with a deadline of Nov. 8, can be found on Facebook @AJVeteransParade or at VFW Post No. 9399, VFW Post No. 7968, Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349, American Legion Post 27 and the Apache Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 480-250-0944 or email ajvdparade@aol.com with questions.

Grand marshal

Jones was born and raised in northwest Pennsylvania. He attended school in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, until he turned 16 and decided to drop out of school and spent the next year doing various jobs around town, according to a release.

In 1963, having turned 17, he fulfilled his dream and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After basic training he was transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. His next year was spent learning his trade and serving as a crew member aboard different planes. During his tour in Dover he met a young lady named Cheryl and after a short courtship he asked her father for her hand and they were married in 1964 shortly after, the release states.

The year 1965 changed many things for the newlyweds. President Johnson expanded America’s presence in Vietnam and he volunteered for duty there. Soon after his request, he was transferred to main supply base at Tachikawa Air Base, home of the 815th supply Wing. He served as crew chief on a C-130, supplying troops in Vietnam until 1967. His tour was cut short due to a medical emergency and he was medevacked to Dover Air Force Base and discharged shortly after.

Since leaving the service Jones has served in various jobs and ministries around the world, along with his wife, three sons and a daughter. In 2001 he and his family founded The Church at the Mount at Goldfield Ghost Town.

Jones lives in Apache Junction and is retired. He has served with the search and rescue Falcon Command 305, now called USAF Total Forces, as a major. He is also an on-call chaplain for the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Scoop

These Ancient Native American Ruins in Coolidge Are A Must-See in The Phoenix Area

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument(Creative Commons/Jasperdo) There's something uniquely interesting about seeing the ruins of ancient civilizations, and The Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is no different. Although the original purpose of these ruins is unclear, the Casa Grande Ruins are among the largest prehistoric structures ever built in North America. The ancestral Sonoran Desert people built the structure around the year 1350 A.D. Nearby, archaeologists say there is also evidence of advanced developments in agriculture by the ancestral Sonoran Desert people.
COOLIDGE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes

The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arizona Society
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Second Saturdays return to Old Town Peoria

For those who aren’t early risers but enjoy the atmosphere of local markets, Peoria’s Second Saturdays night market is a great opportunity for a night out. Brought in collaboration between the city of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE), the night market will take over Old Town Peoria from Jefferson Street to 83rd Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. every second Saturday of the month beginning Oct. 8 until April 8, 2023.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters

PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veterans Day#Linus Parade#Us Air Force#Gold Drive#Vfw Post No 7968#American Legion Post 27#The U S Air Force
fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
MESA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule

Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

851 apartments, 238 homes proposed at Power, Williams Field

A proposal to build 851 apartment units, 238 duplexes and single-family homes and 104,670 square feet of retail at the northwest corner of Power and Williams Field roads will need more work if it wants approval from the town. The master-planned Bella Storia project is proposed on 79.71 agricultural acres...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New fry bread restaurant to open in Mesa

A Phoenix area woman is using recipes from her grandother for her new fry bread restaurant that is set to open on Oct. 8. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
MESA, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy