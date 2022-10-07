Read full article on original website
5 Fun Fall Festivities That Are Only a Short Drive From Lubbock
Feel like skipping town for some fall fun? There are some upcoming events that you can enjoy with your family that are only a short drive from Lubbock. If you love a good pumpkin patch, hot apple cider, and some Halloween fun, you might like to take a short drive to one of these events.
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
A Pizza Italy Is Back in Lubbock: Papa V Pizza Sets Grand Opening
Have you been craving some authentic Italian food? Now you can get it right here in the Hub City. Mr. Italy himself is back in Lubbock. We all know Jerry, and he's ready to serve the community again. Jerry named the restaurant Papa V's Pizza after his dad; the V is for Vincenzo.
The City of Lubbock’s Food Truck Alley Happens Tuesday, October 11th
The City of Lubbock hosting its Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event will take place in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. The Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock...
Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
Why Did a Lubbock Police Officer Tape a Sip of Milk to Someone’s Door?
Why did Lubbock police tape a sip of milk to a door? No, seriously, I'm asking you. I came across this incredibly strange and hilarious story while enjoying my morning coffee, which, to be honest, could have used just a sip of milk. I am SO confused. This morning I...
Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
Is Buffalo Springs Lake Increasing Fees Yet Again?
I have a friend on the inside, so to speak. She's a darling person and she lives at Buffalo Springs Lake. I heard from her that prices will soon go up for both the gate and camping. I reached out to Buffalo Springs Lake via Facebook messenger to confirm or...
Hate Flooding? Fill Out This Survey Now for the City of Lubbock
In Lubbock, one thing we all know and hate is flooding. It happens everywhere. Well, if you have been wanting to chance to fix it or speak your mind, here's your chance. The City of Lubbock wants your opinion on the flooding in Lubbock. The city is opening a survey...
Is Lubbock’s Grinch Mobile Ready to Unveil a Cool New Design for the Holidays?
You just know it's the holiday season in Lubbock when sightings of the beloved Grinch Mobile start to happen. This year, Lubbock's Grinch is getting ready to unveil an updated look for 2022. This is going to be COOL!. (Oh, sorry...the GRINCH RIDE is the proper name, I assume. My...
Lubbock’s Stagecoach Tattoo Celebrates Spooky Season With Special
Are you spooky season obsessed? I know I am. And if there's any holiday worth committing a lifetime to, I think the choice is obviously Halloween. What better way to show your devotion than to get a Halloween-themed tattoo?. Personally, I have several tattoos that would easily fit a Halloween...
Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock
Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
One of the Most Haunted Hotels In The World Is In Texas, And You Can Stay There On Halloween
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch
If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Beto O’Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott in Fiery Speech at Texas Tech University
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke at Texas Tech University's Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 11th. Texas Tech is just one of 15 campuses across the state that Beto O’Rourke is set to speak at before facing off against incumbent governor Greg Abbott on Election Day, November 8th.
Toasted Yolk Sets Grand Opening in Lubbock at Old Panera Bread Location
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
