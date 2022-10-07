ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Plains, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?

After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Halloween on a Weeknight: When Are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, sparking debate about what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Local Life#Line Dance#Havingfun#Performance Info#Social Dance#Travel Info#What To Do#Dances#The South Plains Social#Tango#Tripp#Bar Grill#Texa
Awesome 98

Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock

Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Awesome 98

Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Awesome 98

Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments

I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
Awesome 98

7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy