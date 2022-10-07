Read full article on original website
Related
The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- As November eighth draws closer, Tyller Williamson and Dan Albert will be making their final pushes to become the next Mayor of Monterey. Each candidate has certain motivations that push them to take over for longtime mayor Clyde Roberson. Dan Albert stated, “Public service has been in my family for many years, The post The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert appeared first on KION546.
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
cityonahillpress.com
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?
Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
San Jose preps sweep of migrating homeless camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park—now it’s clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets—many who moved over from last month’s sweep—are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the “field of... The post San Jose preps sweep of migrating homeless camp appeared first on San José Spotlight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications
A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an "inevitable" commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it's all a reminder about how slippery the future is.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui tortilla chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper chips sold in an individual package, and...
Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event
SHOUTING MATCHES AT a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates — Santa Clara...
RELATED PEOPLE
rwcpulse.com
Blog: For Whom the El Camino Real Bell Signs Toll
El Camino Real (The Kings Highway) stretches for roughly 800 miles through the Golden State. It's also known as the Mission Trail, referring to the many missions founded initially by Father Junipero Serra. No doubt you have seen signs along this historic route in the shape of bells with the...
everythingsouthcity.com
Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos
SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community. President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities The post Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The post Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns appeared first on KION546.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
Morgan Hill Times
Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
losgatan.com
Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth
The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 7!
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey holds off Scotts Valley, 18-14 The Toreadores take the lead in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from QB Preston White to WR Kavon Collins. Monterey improves to 3-0 in Mission Division play. Scotts Valley is now 0-2, but with losses to two quality opponents in Monterey and Soquel High.
kion546.com
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
Salinas, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Aptos High School football team will have a game with Everett Alvarez High School on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Comments / 0