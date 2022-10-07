Read full article on original website
mercedes marton
2d ago
Yup, mental health care is non existent. To at this level of mental deterioration he should have been ill for a long time. He should have gotten better care from psychiatric professionals and could have been sent to a institution.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly turned off Datamaster machine during OWI arrest
An Iowa City woman being arrested for OWI allegedly turned off a testing machine to avoid getting a reading taken. According to police, 29-year-old Taylor Gomez of Rochester Court was observed driving on the wrong side of South Dodge Street before Midnight on Friday. Upon contact, the woman was reportedly visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and the odor of ingested alcohol. Gomez denied drinking, but showed significant impairment on field tests.
ourquadcities.com
Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday
A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., Rock Island officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th Street and found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab and gunshot wounds.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man who allegedly threatened pedestrian with firearm arrested for drug possession
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly threatened a bystander with a firearm while in downtown Iowa City early Saturday morning has been arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up drugs. The incident reportedly occurred just after 4am near the intersection of South Van Buren and Burlington streets. An...
Police: Man killed after being shot, stabbed in Rock Island on Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Local authorities are investigating a murder that took place Sunday afternoon in Rock Island, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. Around 2:16 p.m., Rock Island police responded a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th street. Officers located...
KWQC
Judge grants trial delay for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County judge approved a motion to delay the trial of a Davenport man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020. On Sept. 27, Chad and Jennifer Frese, attorneys for Henry Dinkins, filed a motion seeking to continue the trial, which would have begun Oct. 24 in Linn County. According to court documents, resistance to the motion was filed by the state also on Sept. 27.
voiceofalexandria.com
Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
KWQC
2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night. Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
KWQC
Police looking for person of interest in Bellevue homicide investigation
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County are looking for a person of interest related to a homicide investigation. In a media release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, on October 8 at about 7:50 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
KCCI.com
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
KWQC
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County have taken a subject of interest into custody during the early morning hours of October 9. Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30. Prichard is currently...
Rock Island woman pleads guilty to murder in 2020 stabbing of 14-year-old Lyric Stewart
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The woman accused of stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death in December 2020 has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in Rock Island County, according to updated online court records from Thursday. Police arrested the now-20-year-old Jimena Jinez of Rock Island on Dec. 30, 2020,...
KWQC
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Todd Alan Laing, 50, pleaded guilty in September to assault with intent, an aggravated...
KCJJ
Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks
A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: Court documents reveal new details surrounding Blue Grass police chief investigation
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
Blue Grass police chief's home subject of search warrant
BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A search warrant was served at the home of Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a city councilman, according to court records. Police searched Flaherty, his home and his vehicle as part of an investigation into a drunk...
Decomposed body found in Knox County storage unit after complaint of suspicious odor
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — State and local authorities are investigating after an odor complaint uncovered a decomposing body in a Knox County storage unit on Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 6 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to storage units located at 105 East 3rd St....
KCJJ
Solon man charged with child endangerment after rolling off road vehicle
A Solon man has been arrested after allegedly operating an off-road vehicle while under the influence while in the care of a juvenile. According to police, 42-year-old Keith Mahoney was operating the vehicle on Hickory Hollow Road Tuesday evening when he was involved in a roll-over. The passenger was a juvenile of undisclosed age and in the care of Mahoney.
KWQC
Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
