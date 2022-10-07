ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cooper looking into action on marijuana pardons in North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has begun looking into action the state can take on marijuana pardons following President Joe Biden’s federal action Thursday.

A response from Gov. Cooper’s office sent to Channel 9 Friday said Gov. Cooper’s office recommends decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana.

On Thursday Biden announced that he is pardoning prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, according to the Associated Press. That doesn’t include charges for distribution of marijuana.

“We need to end this stigma that can keep people from getting jobs and make sure law enforcement keeps its focus on fighting violent crime, drug traffickers and other threats to safe communities,” Cooper said.

Gov. Cooper has asked his lawyers to review North Carolina law about simple possession and pardons to see what action they can take.

See Cooper’s full statement below.

Keeping people safe from violent crime while making the criminal justice system fairer is the right thing to do. The President’s actions are in line with North Carolina’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice I appointed that recommended decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana. While the General Assembly has not yet acted on this, I believe it should. We need to end this stigma that can keep people from getting jobs and make sure law enforcement keeps its focus on fighting violent crime, drug traffickers and other threats to safe communities. I have also asked our lawyers to examine North Carolina law regarding simple possession of marijuana convictions and pardons to determine if there is action we can and should take. -Statement from Gov. Cooper on possible marijuana pardons

Comments / 36

User In N.C.
3d ago

Marijuana Should Be Legalized In North Carolina Because It's Legal In Virginia & Tennessee & Other States !!!!

don batten
2d ago

if you want marijuana legalized you will need to elect a new governor. Roy says one thing, but does the other. Don't take my word for it. Roy helps approve medical marijuana but only for terminal patients. it's benefits are far far more helpful to just more than terminal cancer.

Libby Graves
2d ago

Better yet bring it up for the people to vote to legalize or not. It is beneficial to many people other than terminal cancer patients. It is good for pain as well. Put in on the ballot for us to vote on in November. You haven't done squat the whole time you were in office except to make it legal for perverts to say they are a woman today and go it the bathroom with our little girls. Some Governor you are. (NOT!!)

