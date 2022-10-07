Virginia Natural Gas reminds customers of financial assistance program ahead of winter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) is reminding eligible customers of their available financial assistance program to help offset some winter heating cost.

According to a press release, customers may be eligible to receive state and federal assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

The program helps income-eligible families, including senior citizens and people with disabilities, meet their energy needs during the winter months.

All benefits are based off of the amount of funds that are available and are offered on a first-come, first served basis.

General enrollment for the LIHEAP begins on October 11 and continues through November 11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.