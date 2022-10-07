Inflation and the economy appear to be the primary concerns of voters; abortion trailing back on the list. Economic issues of course affect everyone in their efforts to survive and prosper. Abortion terminates a person at the earliest stages of human development thereby denying the developing person the pleasures, endeavors, and privileges of life. Some scientists place a person’s DNA to be initiated at either fertilization or implantation of the zygote. The cells developing in the woman’s womb are distinct from the woman as the DNA is that of a newly forming individual.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO