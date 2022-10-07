ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Wild, Scheller talk abortion, gun control

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and her challenger for the 7th Congressional District, Lisa Scheller, debated before a lively audience at Muhlenberg College in Allentown Thursday morning. Lively is putting it politely. It was more like unruly. There was heckling and loud outbursts from the audience while the candidates were answering...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Letter to the editor: Mastriano, Oz have it right on abortion

Inflation and the economy appear to be the primary concerns of voters; abortion trailing back on the list. Economic issues of course affect everyone in their efforts to survive and prosper. Abortion terminates a person at the earliest stages of human development thereby denying the developing person the pleasures, endeavors, and privileges of life. Some scientists place a person’s DNA to be initiated at either fertilization or implantation of the zygote. The cells developing in the woman’s womb are distinct from the woman as the DNA is that of a newly forming individual.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

