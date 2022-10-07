Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
Virginia State Police issues Senior Alert for missing Fairfax County man
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The Fairfax County Police Department said Ascone, 75, last was seen in the 5300 block of Cat Tail Ct. in […]
Neighborhoods Like NoMa, Crystal City Are Growing So Fast They Need Another Metro Entrance
In 2004, Metro came to the North of Massachusetts Ave neighborhood — it was WMATA’s first infill station built between existing stations. And just a decade later, the station was already outpacing ridership estimates set for 2030. In the years since the station came to NoMa, the neighborhood...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
alxnow.com
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Oct 7, 2022
There are currently 369 homes for sale. Of those for sale, 219 are condos, 46 are detached homes and 104 are townhomes. The median sales price is $527,500 and the median list price is $707,950 according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this...
Calls for street safety after 15th pedestrian death in Fairfax County this year
t the same time Fairfax County officials are pushing a campaign of street safety, two pedestrians were hit just hours apart on Thursday on the same stretch of Virginia highway -- one of them struck fatally.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
themunchonline.com
3207 12th Street NE Unit 101
Pet Friendly Two bedroom in Brookland! - Come see this contemporary, light filled condo, right in the heart of Brookland! Step inside to a luxurious home featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space, and built-ins that afford additional living and storage options. Each bedroom boasts an en suite bath, and a half bath can be found on the main floor, making for both convenience and privacy. Live just a few short blocks away from the Metro, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Drivers will appreciate the easy access to major highways and surface streets that connect you to the rest of the city. Have a pet? No worries as this is a pet friendly rental!
thedcpost.com
Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body
As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
WTOP
Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency questions grow
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a review of all claims against Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, including his compliance with the District’s residency requirement, is ongoing after he allegedly assaulted a man in Arlington, Virginia. During a news conference Friday, Bowser responded to reported concerns that Geldart...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
alxnow.com
Alexandria School Board asks City Council to reduce speed limits to 15 mph in school zones
Things are about to slow down in school zones. The Alexandria School Board on Thursday (October 6) unanimously approved a resolution requesting a reduction from 25 miles per hour to 15 mph in school zones. “We are really making our students and our community safe,” said Board Member Abdel Elnoubi,...
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
Residents in NW DC want changes on Rock Creek Church Road following hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hit-and-rush crash in Northwest D.C. has neighbors demanding changes on a busy intersection that has been the scene of several safety issues. Surveillance video shows the moment when a green truck making a left turn onto Rock Creek Church Road Northwest from Varnum Street Northwest struck a father and son on a moped Monday morning.
NBC Washington
Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane
Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
