ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries

An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
DUMFRIES, VA
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Real Estate
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
alxnow.com

Alexandria home hunt highlights for Oct 7, 2022

There are currently 369 homes for sale. Of those for sale, 219 are condos, 46 are detached homes and 104 are townhomes. The median sales price is $527,500 and the median list price is $707,950 according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Mcenearney Associates
themunchonline.com

3207 12th Street NE Unit 101

Pet Friendly Two bedroom in Brookland! - Come see this contemporary, light filled condo, right in the heart of Brookland! Step inside to a luxurious home featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space, and built-ins that afford additional living and storage options. Each bedroom boasts an en suite bath, and a half bath can be found on the main floor, making for both convenience and privacy. Live just a few short blocks away from the Metro, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Drivers will appreciate the easy access to major highways and surface streets that connect you to the rest of the city. Have a pet? No worries as this is a pet friendly rental!
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body

As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
massachusettsnewswire.com

Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County

(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane

Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy