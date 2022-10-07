Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Related
Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location
Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
Row House to open under new ownership in Frisco
The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership in October. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership Oct. 19 at 5729 Lebanon Road, according to a news release. The location is now owned by Sara and Steve Dillingham, a local entrepreneurial couple who had previously worked as Row House employees at the location. The studio will offer classes with a focus on low-impact and high-energy centered around the rowing machine. 972-972-4769. www.therowhouse.com/location/west-frisco.
ER Near Me rebrands to Surepoint Emergency Center near Richardson
Surepoint Emergency Center opened July 1 at 15767 N. Coit Road in the former ER Near Me location. (Courtesy Surepoint Emergency Center) The ER Near Me near Richardson rebranded to Surepoint Emergency Center in July. The free-standing emergency room opened under its new name at the previous location, 15767 N. Coit Road, Dallas, just outside of Richardson city limits. Surepoint is a 24/7 operational emergency center providing medical services from abdominal pain and bronchitis to seizures. 469-706-9296. www.surepoint-er.com/locations/richardson-dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Featured Frisco neighborhood: Diamond Point Estates
Diamond Point Estates is located north of Stonebrook Parkway and west of Legacy Drive. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Diamond Point Estates. The neighborhood is located north of Stonebrook Parkway and west of Legacy Drive. Nearby attractions: Future Grand Park, The Trails golf, Frisco Square, Lake...
Ridder Orthodontics brings services to Northlake
Ridder Orthodontics opened in Northlake on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Ridder Orthodontics opened a new office in Northlake on July 20. The office in Northlake Commons at 1236 FM 407, Ste. 100, is Ridder Orthodontics’ third location with the other two located in Keller and Haslet. Ridder Orthodontics offers a variety of orthodontic services, including braces for children, teens and adults. 817-714-0408. www.ridderorthodontics.com.
See 3 business openings in Lewisville, Coppell in the past month
Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Scrubs & Beyond) The following businesses have opened in Lewisville and Coppell in the past month. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste....
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Towne Center Animal Hospital bringing pet care services back to Colleyville
The practice will breaking ground in Colleyville on Oct. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Towne Center Animal Hospital is moving its operations from Hurst to Colleyville. The new clinic will be located at 4401 Colleyville Blvd. Lauren Johnston, owner of the clinic along with husband and veterinarian Dr. Judd Johnston, said Towne Center Animal Hospital opened in Colleyville in 2016 before moving to Hurst. Johnston said it has been the couple’s goal to return the practice to Colleyville. Groundbreaking for the new building is set for Oct. 21. Towne Center Animal Hospital offers dentistry, digital imaging, nutritional counseling, surgery, wellness care and more for pets. 817-498-8888. https://townevet.com.
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Nonprofit Refresh Frisco provides hygiene products for students
From left, President and Founder Elizabeth Watkins , Advisory Council Member Susie Fogerson, and Operations and Inventory Manager Anja Newbury gather in the Refresh Frisco warehouse where donations are organized. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact) After volunteering in Frisco ISD and seeing firsthand the need among students, Elizabeth Watkins founded Refresh Frisco...
Ramen Akira to open, bringing Japanese ramen to Flower Mound
Ramen Akira is set to open a new location in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Ramen Akira) Ramen Akira is opening a new location in Flower Mound. The restaurant concept will hold a soft opening expected in late Jan. 2023, according to a representative for the restaurant. The Japanese ramen restaurant will be located next door to the Tavern at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy., Ste. 120.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Lucid Private Offices to bring upscale coworking spaces to McKinney
The building offers amenities including an onsite parking garage, a fitness center and a golf simulator. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is set to open in McKinney’s first Class-A multi-tenant office building on Oct. 14, according to a news release. The move-in ready leasable offices, located at...
Coworking space in Grapevine, Southlake renamed Lucid Private Offices
The workspaces include conference rooms, a full-service coffee lounge and IT infrastructure. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is the new name for WorkSuites, which offers workspaces to professionals, entrepreneurs and teams of up to 30 people. The Texas-based company has more than 24 locations, including locations at 1560 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Southlake and at 1701 W. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 100, Grapevine.
Children's Medical Center Foundation announces $1M donation from social media page PGA Memes
A future space at the Children Medical Center Plano's Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders will be named Nico and Mila Miller Playroom. (Courtesy Children Medical Center Foundation) Travis Miller, the founder of the PGA Memes Instagram account, donated $1 million to the Children’s Medical Center Foundation...
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
Dallas to hold meetings on accountability for housing equity
Dallas Accountability for Housing Equity meetings will aim to address issues concerning and create solutions for housing equity. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Dallas Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization will host two public meetings in October to help develop long-term equitable and affordable housing in the city, according to a press release.
Be Legend Gaming Owners bring competitive, social game play to Highland Village
Be Legend Gaming has about a dozen personal computers. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Owners Folahan Ayoola and Irene Ayoola brought Be Legend Gaming to Highland Village as a competitive, social outlet for kids and adults. The business allows people to play an array of video games for hourly sessions or...
Charley’s Philly Steaks plans to add location inside McKinney Walmart
Charley's Philly Steaks in expected to open inside Walmart in southwest McKinney by mid-2023. (Courtesy Charley's Philly Steaks) Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart in southwest McKinney, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The location inside the Walmart at...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0