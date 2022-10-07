ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location

Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news

The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Row House to open under new ownership in Frisco

The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership in October. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership Oct. 19 at 5729 Lebanon Road, according to a news release. The location is now owned by Sara and Steve Dillingham, a local entrepreneurial couple who had previously worked as Row House employees at the location. The studio will offer classes with a focus on low-impact and high-energy centered around the rowing machine. 972-972-4769. www.therowhouse.com/location/west-frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ER Near Me rebrands to Surepoint Emergency Center near Richardson

Surepoint Emergency Center opened July 1 at 15767 N. Coit Road in the former ER Near Me location. (Courtesy Surepoint Emergency Center) The ER Near Me near Richardson rebranded to Surepoint Emergency Center in July. The free-standing emergency room opened under its new name at the previous location, 15767 N. Coit Road, Dallas, just outside of Richardson city limits. Surepoint is a 24/7 operational emergency center providing medical services from abdominal pain and bronchitis to seizures. 469-706-9296. www.surepoint-er.com/locations/richardson-dallas.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ridder Orthodontics brings services to Northlake

Ridder Orthodontics opened in Northlake on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Ridder Orthodontics opened a new office in Northlake on July 20. The office in Northlake Commons at 1236 FM 407, Ste. 100, is Ridder Orthodontics’ third location with the other two located in Keller and Haslet. Ridder Orthodontics offers a variety of orthodontic services, including braces for children, teens and adults. 817-714-0408. www.ridderorthodontics.com.
NORTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant

The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Towne Center Animal Hospital bringing pet care services back to Colleyville

The practice will breaking ground in Colleyville on Oct. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Towne Center Animal Hospital is moving its operations from Hurst to Colleyville. The new clinic will be located at 4401 Colleyville Blvd. Lauren Johnston, owner of the clinic along with husband and veterinarian Dr. Judd Johnston, said Towne Center Animal Hospital opened in Colleyville in 2016 before moving to Hurst. Johnston said it has been the couple’s goal to return the practice to Colleyville. Groundbreaking for the new building is set for Oct. 21. Towne Center Animal Hospital offers dentistry, digital imaging, nutritional counseling, surgery, wellness care and more for pets. 817-498-8888. https://townevet.com.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nonprofit Refresh Frisco provides hygiene products for students

From left, President and Founder Elizabeth Watkins , Advisory Council Member Susie Fogerson, and Operations and Inventory Manager Anja Newbury gather in the Refresh Frisco warehouse where donations are organized. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact) After volunteering in Frisco ISD and seeing firsthand the need among students, Elizabeth Watkins founded Refresh Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ramen Akira to open, bringing Japanese ramen to Flower Mound

Ramen Akira is set to open a new location in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Ramen Akira) Ramen Akira is opening a new location in Flower Mound. The restaurant concept will hold a soft opening expected in late Jan. 2023, according to a representative for the restaurant. The Japanese ramen restaurant will be located next door to the Tavern at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy., Ste. 120.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coworking space in Grapevine, Southlake renamed Lucid Private Offices

The workspaces include conference rooms, a full-service coffee lounge and IT infrastructure. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is the new name for WorkSuites, which offers workspaces to professionals, entrepreneurs and teams of up to 30 people. The Texas-based company has more than 24 locations, including locations at 1560 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Southlake and at 1701 W. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 100, Grapevine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson

Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
RICHARDSON, TX
