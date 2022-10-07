Read full article on original website
Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch
National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. John E. Sharpe, Jr., Vidalia
Mr. John E. Sharpe, Jr., age 88, of Vidalia, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia following a brief illness. He was a native of Tattnall County, attended high school in Reidsville, and soon after entered the U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He moved to Liberty County in 1986 and to Vidalia in 2019. He retired after twenty-one years as an electronics technician from civil service at Ft. Stewart. He was as active member of Midway Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, and served on various church committees. Mr. Sharpe enjoyed boating, fishing, and was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan. Preceding his in death were his parents, J.E. “Ed” Sharpe, Sr. and Ruby Mosley Sharpe; and one sister, Laverne Sharpe Iddins.
wtoc.com
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
allongeorgia.com
60th Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair October 17 – 22
Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Fair Week will kick off with the parade at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Statesboro. The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 begins Monday, October 17. This is the 60th year for the much anticipated annual event for Bulloch and the surrounding area.
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open
After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
allongeorgia.com
21 Bulloch County Schools’ Teachers Selected as Aspiring Leaders
Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Fire Prevention Week: VFD Reminds Residents "Fire Won't Wait; Plan Your Escape"
The Vidalia Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
douglasnow.com
Jarmal Jackson, out on bond on aggravated assault charges, arrested after another fight
Jarmal "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges in August after a video was posted of him choking a man in a car, has been arrested again for allegedly engaging in another fight, this time with a different victim. During the investigation, Douglas police officers arrested a second individual, Malik Mobley, who had an active warrant. Mobley was not involved in the fight that led to Jackson’s arrest.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
WJCL
A Georgia State Patrol K-9 dies after being shot by a murder suspect
CLAXTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is mourning the loss of a K-9 killed in the line of duty. Figo was killed during a traffic stop, shot by a man wanted for murder. Clayton County Police were conducting a murder investigation when they spotted their suspect in the victim's vehicle.
Albany Herald
Fitzgerald ends Worth County's unbeaten streak
SYLVESTER — There was sadness in Sylvester Friday night.The No. 1-ranked Fitzgerald Hurricanes (6-0) used their strong run game and took advantage of Worth County mistakes to end the Rams’ six-game winning streak by a 42-0 score at Worth County Stadium. Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond had said earlier in the week that his team was unbeaten partially because they had gotten some breaks. The Rams got no breaks Friday night and in fact, it seemed like every call went against the Rams until the score was already 42-0. The Hurricanes took the opening kickoff and slowly marched all the way down the field with machine-like precision. There were no huge plays but play after play the ‘Canes picked up five or six yards as they moved down the field. The opening drive took more than eight minutes and ended with the ‘Canes leading 7-0. The Rams got the ball and their first possession lasted less than a minute before they had to punt the ball back to the Hurricanes. The ‘Canes scored again on the first play of the second quarter and led 14-0 when it looked as though the Rams were going to answer. A 10-yard gain by freshman running back Kayden Chester and then a 40-yard plus gain by quarterback Chip Cooper had the Rams at the Fitzgerald five-yard line, but Cooper’s big run was called back because of a holding penalty.
