SYLVESTER — There was sadness in Sylvester Friday night.The No. 1-ranked Fitzgerald Hurricanes (6-0) used their strong run game and took advantage of Worth County mistakes to end the Rams’ six-game winning streak by a 42-0 score at Worth County Stadium. Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond had said earlier in the week that his team was unbeaten partially because they had gotten some breaks. The Rams got no breaks Friday night and in fact, it seemed like every call went against the Rams until the score was already 42-0. The Hurricanes took the opening kickoff and slowly marched all the way down the field with machine-like precision. There were no huge plays but play after play the ‘Canes picked up five or six yards as they moved down the field. The opening drive took more than eight minutes and ended with the ‘Canes leading 7-0. The Rams got the ball and their first possession lasted less than a minute before they had to punt the ball back to the Hurricanes. The ‘Canes scored again on the first play of the second quarter and led 14-0 when it looked as though the Rams were going to answer. A 10-yard gain by freshman running back Kayden Chester and then a 40-yard plus gain by quarterback Chip Cooper had the Rams at the Fitzgerald five-yard line, but Cooper’s big run was called back because of a holding penalty.

SYLVESTER, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO