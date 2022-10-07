Ashley McBryde Performs Her Hilarious New Song “Brenda Put Your Bra On” On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

This song is so damn funny.

Ashley McBryde appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to perform “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” from her phenomenal new studio album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

And not only that, but earlier in the day while on a media tour in New York City during a segment on CBS Mornings, she was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks.

It was a really sweet and special moment, and there’s really no one else in the genre who deserves that honor more than her. She’s earned every bit of it and more.

Here’s the clip in case you missed yesterday:

During that same interview, she talked a little bit about what inspired “Brenda Put Your Bra On,” which tells the story about two friends who hear commotion next door, as one of them insists Brenda needs to put on a bra so they can go watch everything go down from the porch:

“Brenda, put your bra on, there’s trouble next door

Grab a pack of cigarettes and meet me on the porch

Marvin baby mama ’bout to catch him with a whore

Brenda, put your bra on”

Apparently, Marvin was being unfaithful, and the girls wanted to watch as his baby mama set him straight.

When was the last time you heard something like that coming from a mainstream Nashville record label? Ya gotta love it…

Ashley added that we’ve all got that one friend who always sleeps through the good stuff, which is what initially inspired the song:

“We’ve all got that friend that, like, sleeps through whatever the happenings are. That’s what happens.

Let’s get up and go to the porch and watch the drama unfold!”

Pillbox Patti, a co-writer in the record who’s also featured on several songs, joined Ashley for an acoustic performance on the late night TV show, and of course, it’s freaking awesome:

Here’s her full CBS segment too: