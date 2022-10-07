NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Related
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Britain Giants Packers Football
New York Giants staff. Check on defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (98) for injury during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into...
Giants Shock Packers With 27-22 Upset In London
Drew and Mark recap the upset win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday morning.
Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field. Per Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped off the field by staff after a apparent injury against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Packers' 1st London game, fans get up early, hope for a win
It was a tough day overseas Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, losing to the New York Giants in London, but the 8:30 a.m. CST start time didn't stop fans from showing up and cheering for their team.
Instant analysis: Packers waste a golden opportunity in ugly loss to Giants
I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time. This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough. Well,...
Photos: Packers come up short against Giants in London battle
The Green Bay offense went cold in the second half as New York scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 27-22 win Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Report: Knee surgery to delay T.J. Watt's return
Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt initially was expected to miss six weeks with a pectoral injury suffered in the season opener, but ESPN reported Saturday that recent arthroscopic knee surgery will delay his return. Watt's knee surgery was a result of a preseason injury that hadn't healed by the season opener, per ESPN. The Steelers will continue to monitor Watt's recovery from both his knee and pectoral issues but...
NFL/NFLPA making changes to concussion protocol
The NFL and the NFL Players Association agree that the Miami Dolphins followed the concussion protocol with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last month. However, following a joint investigation of what occurred after Tagovailoa's original head injury in a Sept. 25 games against the Buffalo Bills, the league and union also agree that the protocol must be amended. "The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
