ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction Veterans Day parade Nov. 11

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3WRn_0iQBWxlZ00

George T. “Tim” Jones, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is the grand marshal for the Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade to be held Friday, Nov. 11.

Following a 9:15 a.m. opening ceremony, the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Phelps Drive and heads west on Apache Trail, turning south on Gold Drive, then turning east onto Apache Trail and returning to the starting location of the parade. A military plane fly over is sponsored by American Legion Post 27.

Support for the Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade is provided by the City of Apache Junction, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent and The Pass Time Paper.

Entries are needed for the parade and cost $15. Check-in for the parade will begin at 8 a.m.

Entry forms, with a deadline of Nov. 8, can be found on Facebook @AJVeteransParade or at VFW Post No. 9399, VFW Post No. 7968, Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349, American Legion Post 27 and the Apache Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 480-250-0944 or email ajvdparade@aol.com with questions.

Grand marshal

Jones was born and raised in northwest Pennsylvania. He attended school in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, until he turned 16 and decided to drop out of school and spent the next year doing various jobs around town, according to a release.

In 1963, having turned 17, he fulfilled his dream and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After basic training he was transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. His next year was spent learning his trade and serving as a crew member aboard different planes. During his tour in Dover he met a young lady named Cheryl and after a short courtship he asked her father for her hand and they were married in 1964 shortly after, the release states.

The year 1965 changed many things for the newlyweds. President Johnson expanded America’s presence in Vietnam and he volunteered for duty there. Soon after his request, he was transferred to main supply base at Tachikawa Air Base, home of the 815th supply Wing. He served as crew chief on a C-130, supplying troops in Vietnam until 1967. His tour was cut short due to a medical emergency and he was medevacked to Dover Air Force Base and discharged shortly after.

Since leaving the service Jones has served in various jobs and ministries around the world, along with his wife, three sons and a daughter. In 2001 he and his family founded The Church at the Mount at Goldfield Ghost Town.

Jones lives in Apache Junction and is retired. He has served with the search and rescue Falcon Command 305, now called USAF Total Forces, as a major. He is also an on-call chaplain for the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Scoop

These Ancient Native American Ruins in Coolidge Are A Must-See in The Phoenix Area

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument(Creative Commons/Jasperdo) There's something uniquely interesting about seeing the ruins of ancient civilizations, and The Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is no different. Although the original purpose of these ruins is unclear, the Casa Grande Ruins are among the largest prehistoric structures ever built in North America. The ancestral Sonoran Desert people built the structure around the year 1350 A.D. Nearby, archaeologists say there is also evidence of advanced developments in agriculture by the ancestral Sonoran Desert people.
COOLIDGE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City plans to spruce up 3 downtown pathways

The City of Chandler is proceeding with its plan to make downtown pathways more pedestrian friendly. City Council approved three contracts, each for about $150,000, to design ways to improve three downtown alleys and a street: Wall Street from Chicago to Frye; the alley north of City Hall; and Boston Street from Arizona to California.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arizona Society
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
East Valley Tribune

Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes

The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities

As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veterans Day#Linus Parade#Us Air Force#Gold Drive#Vfw Post No 7968#American Legion Post 27#The U S Air Force
peoriatimes.com

Second Saturdays return to Old Town Peoria

For those who aren’t early risers but enjoy the atmosphere of local markets, Peoria’s Second Saturdays night market is a great opportunity for a night out. Brought in collaboration between the city of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE), the night market will take over Old Town Peoria from Jefferson Street to 83rd Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. every second Saturday of the month beginning Oct. 8 until April 8, 2023.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters

PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
East Valley Tribune

Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police

A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
MESA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
SOMERTON, AZ
KTAR.com

Goodyear announces plans to create downtown area GSQ

PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear and Globe Corporation announced Thursday plans to develop a mixed-used, walkable downtown area. Construction on project, which would be located north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway, could begin as soon as 2023 if approved by the city council in the coming months, city officials said in a press release.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

DV students walk out to protest new school laws

Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy