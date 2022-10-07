Taylor Swift Fans Think “All Too Well: The Short Film” Was Shot at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ House

Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Christian Bale said he and John David Washington drowned out Taylor Swift's singing on the 'Amsterdam' set with their 'rough, terrible voices'
Christian Bale said his "rough" singing voice drowned out Taylor Swift on the set of "Amsterdam." The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that the film's director asked the costars to "shut up." Bale also said he kept his work with Swift a secret from his family.
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview
Selena Gomez reacted in true Selena fashion to Hailey Bieber’s explosive Call Her Daddy interview. The Only Murders in The Building star, known for her fight against bullying and for supporting mental health causes, took to social media to address the “vile and disgusting” comments about Justin Bieber and his wife since the interview release.
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course
Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
