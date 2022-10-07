ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taylor Swift Fans Think “All Too Well: The Short Film” Was Shot at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ House

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#All Too Well#Short Film#Film Star#House#Swift Ian#Easter
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy