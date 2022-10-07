Read full article on original website
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Gov. Charlie Baker is the country’s most popular governor, again (again)
Call it going out on a high note. Perhaps, by now, this comes as no surprise: Gov. Charlie Baker is the nation’s most popular governor — again (yes, again). The commonwealth’s esteemed Republican chief executive topped the list over his 49 counterparts across the country for the highest approval rating among their respective state’s voters, with 74 percent of Bay State voters finding Baker favorable, a new poll from Morning Consult shows. (On the flip side, 20 percent of those polled disapproved of Baker.)
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming
NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
