Cancer

Implementation and Cost Validation of a Real-time Benefit Tool

Shiven Bhardwaj, PharmD, MAS, Steven D. Miller, MD, MBE, Amanda Bertram, MS, Kerry Smith, MS, Jessica Merrey, PharmD, MBA, Ashwini Davison, MD. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. This study evaluates impact of a real-time benefit tool on medication access and physician and pharmacy...
For COPD Treated in Primary Care, ICS May Be Inappropriately Prescribed

Inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) therapy was not the most appropriate treatment for many patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in a review of patient records at 2 US primary care clinics. A retrospective study at an academic medical center in Arkansas found that inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) therapy was not the...
Study Finds Engagement Higher in Children Than Caregivers With Digital Program for SCD Self-management

While 70% of youth engaged with the sickle cell disease (SCD) pain self-management program, only 30% of caregivers engaged with it. A digital intervention that delivers self-management support for pain to youth with sickle cell disease (SCD) had a moderate positive association between child and caregiver engagement, a study published in the Journal of Medical Interest Research reported.
Review Finds Dermoscopy Can Reduce Incomplete Excision of Skin Cancer

Dermoscopy is a relatively inexpensive and readily available tool that can improve outcomes and quality of life for patients who need surgical excision of nonmelanoma skin cancers, the authors found. Use of dermoscopy, which uses a handheld light to examine cutaneous lesions prior to surgery for skin cancer, reduces the...
End the Use of Race Adjustment Factor in Pulmonary Function Testing, Authors Say

Continuing the race adjustment factors maintains health care disparities, the authors noted. Clinicians should stop using the race adjustment factor in pulmonary function testing (PFT), according to a recent entry in the Things We Do for No Reason series in the Journal of Hospital Medicine. The authors wrote that adjusting...
Immunotherapy in SCC Still Marred by Challenges, Despite Efficacy in Some Patients

Among the challenges are a lack of reliable biomarkers and resistance in some patients who have squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Immunotherapy can have significant clinical benefits for people with squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) who are not eligible for surgery or radiotherapy, but several hurdles are limiting its usage in the clinic.
Dr Carmen Guerra Previews Tough Topics Being Tackled at the ACCC National Oncology Conference

Carmen Guerra, MD, MSCE, FACP, is a general internist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. Carmen Guerra, MD, MSCE, FACP, is a general internist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. She is being honored at the Association of Community Cancer Centers' National Oncology Conference with the 2022 Clinical Research Award for her contributions to cancer equity.
Dr Mark Fendrick Suggests Additional VBID Elements to Be Adopted in Health Policy

Congress should build on the value-based insurance design (VBID) elements included in the Inflation Reduction Act to further alleviate the burden of health care costs on Americans, said A. Mark Fendrick, MD, co–editor in chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® and director of the V-BID Center at the University of Michigan.
PCPs Can Pave Way to Faster Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma

Researchers highlighted the opportunities primary care providers (PCPs) have to promote favorable outcomes through prompt diagnosis as well as help reduce racial disparities in multiple myeloma. Researchers of a new study are highlighting the role that primary care providers (PCPs) often have in facilitating early diagnosis of multiple myeloma (MM).
