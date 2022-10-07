Carmen Guerra, MD, MSCE, FACP, is a general internist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. Carmen Guerra, MD, MSCE, FACP, is a general internist and professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. She is being honored at the Association of Community Cancer Centers' National Oncology Conference with the 2022 Clinical Research Award for her contributions to cancer equity.

CANCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO