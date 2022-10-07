I'm a nurse with RA, thank God, never had COVID. I never stopped working, never socially distanced, hung out and continue to hang out with family and friends, never wear mask anywhere but work (chin diaper). I'm not sure why I haven't but I am glad.
Covid will make your arthritis pain much worse. RA is an autoimmune so it does increase your chances of having a bad case of Covid. I had it and I have RA and OA and every joint in my body was inflamed and hurt to the point that I didn’t want to move. I was prescribed prednisone for my RA and it also took away all the pain from Covid.
I have RA and had covid November of 2020. My doctor put me on antibiotics right away and I had to use inhalers and my nebulizer because I have asthma also. I did end up needing to do a week of steroids for my cough but I'm fine. Did not have any problems with my RA.
Comments / 7