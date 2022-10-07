ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

click orlando

Cyclist hit, killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A male cyclist is dead after he was hit and killed while riding his bike in Sumter County Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the cyclist was traveling south on State Road 471, just south of State Road 50, around 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old Orlando woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street around 1:08 p.m. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

FHP investigating motorcycle crash near busy intersection in The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which occurred Sunday morning near a busy intersection in The Villages. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Buena Vista Boulevard about 100 yards north of County Road 466. The injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gasoline spills during truck rollover on Rolling Acres Road

A driver escaped serious injury when he rolled his truck Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road near Lady Lake. The 2023 Ford F-Super Duty was traveling at 10:21 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when the truck jackknifed. The driver was a 22-year-old Leesburg man who remained at the scene after the crash.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road

An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
LADY LAKE, FL
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case

A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
