Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
click orlando
Cyclist hit, killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A male cyclist is dead after he was hit and killed while riding his bike in Sumter County Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the cyclist was traveling south on State Road 471, just south of State Road 50, around 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.
click orlando
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old Orlando woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street around 1:08 p.m. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved...
WCJB
Investigators release new details on plane crash that killed Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly two years later we are learning new details about the plane crash that killed Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham. The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the crash from October 25th, 2020. About 20 minutes after departure the plane suddenly slowed down...
villages-news.com
FHP investigating motorcycle crash near busy intersection in The Villages
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which occurred Sunday morning near a busy intersection in The Villages. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Buena Vista Boulevard about 100 yards north of County Road 466. The injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Gasoline spills during truck rollover on Rolling Acres Road
A driver escaped serious injury when he rolled his truck Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road near Lady Lake. The 2023 Ford F-Super Duty was traveling at 10:21 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when the truck jackknifed. The driver was a 22-year-old Leesburg man who remained at the scene after the crash.
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
RELATED PEOPLE
villages-news.com
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road
An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
wmfe.org
Volusia officials: Hurricane Ian caused $263 million in damage, more flooding possible
Volusia County officials are estimating so far that Hurricane Ian caused some $263 million in damage throughout the county. Officials say New Smyrna Beach alone endured Category 2-force winds and more than 20 inches of rain with Hurricane Ian. For context Florida receives about 50 inches of rain annually. But...
click orlando
Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
villages-news.com
Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case
A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
Wanted Florida Man Get Arrested On LIVE TV After Barricading Himself In A Trailer
A Florida man made his debut on LIVE TV Saturday after barricading himself in a trailer because of four felony warrants for his arrest. According to investigators, deputies responded Saturday Night to a residence of a wanted suspect, while appearing live on the show On
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0