Times News
Marian shuts out Shenandoah Vy.
Marian’s football team got a good shot of confidence Saturday evening on Homecoming Night - all at the expense of an out-maned Shenandoah Valley squad. Outside of having a punt blocked early in the contest, there was no turning back for the Colts once they found their stride and gained momentum.
Times News
Schuylkill Haven outlasts Panther Valley
Only three members of Schuylkill Haven’s young football team can drive, according to Coach Mike Farr. He was referring to driving a car, because his team knew how to drive the football up the field against Panther Valley on Friday night. The team, which has only three seniors, used...
Times News
Tigers’ Conner falls in District 11 tennis semifinals
HELLERTOWN - Northwestern Lehigh freshman Mallory Conner faced a familiar opponent in the District 11 Class 2A singles tennis semifinal won by Bethlehem Catholic’s Cara Magliochetti, 6-3, 6-4, on Friday morning at Saucon Valley High School. “I actually train with Mallory sometimes, so I know her and knew it...
Times News
Northern Lehigh edges Notre Dame in a thriller
Northern Lehigh never flinched. The Bulldogs didn’t blink when they needed to make a play against Notre Dame of Green Pond on Friday night. They found ways - on offense, defense and special teams - to deliver against the Crusaders when it mattered most. Northern Lehigh carried a bulldog...
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Oct. 8
Lehighton’s Mason Marchessault and Weatherly’s Kendall Gerhart both had hat tricks to lift their teams to victory on Saturday. The Indians defeated Schuylkill Haven in boys soccer action, while the Wreckers edged Marian in girls soccer play. Other winners included the Tamaqua boys soccer team, as well as...
Times News
Spartans hold off stubborn Olympians
It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. Jim Thorpe scored first in both halves in Friday night’s loss to North Schuylkill, but the visiting Spartans put the last 17 points on the scoreboard to defeat the Olympians, 31-14. Jim Thorpe’s defense held the high-scoring Spartans...
Times News
Sell, Dillon deliver for Blue Raiders
Damon Sell never panicked - and neither did his Tamaqua teammates. The Blue Raiders overcame three turnovers in the first half, and had an answer every time Pine Grove threatened to make things uncomfortable the second half. The result was a 19-7 Colonial/Schuylkill League football victory on Friday night. The...
Times News
Slater defense stonewalls Indians in 32-6 win
BANGOR - Stingy defense and a strong running game can take a football team a long way. Bangor used both in a 32-6 win over Lehighton on homecoming night. The Slaters ran for 271 yards on 40 carries (6.8 per carry) while holding Lehighton to 37 yards on the ground.
Times News
Christopher carries Northwestern to dramatic win
POTTSVILLE – Friday night’s clash between Northwestern Lehigh and Pottsville lived up to the billing. It was nothing short of exhilarating. Standing the test of courage, and grit, the Tigers rallied late and hung on to claim a 41-35 victory over Pottsville in this Schuylkill/Colonial Gold Division battle.
H.S. Football: Matt Lonczynski, Berwick hand Dallas first loss
BERWICK — Upon taking the very last snap, Matt Lonczynski stepped back, took a knee and watched the remaining seconds evaporate from the clock. How fitting the night ended with the ball under his arm. Because for most of Friday, he put Berwick’s biggest victory of the season in...
Times News
K-kids throttle Bears
NORTHAMPTON - It wasn’t a great start for Pleasant Valley on Friday night. The end result wasn’t much better. Northampton showed why it’s undefeated as its offense and defense both excelled in cruising to a 46-7 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference victory over the Bears. “They’re a very good...
Football field in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania: Enrollment down by as much as 5%
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania held their first council of trustees meeting Wednesday since the triad of Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven Universities combined to form the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's (PASSHE) new institution. PASSHE is the state agency that oversees the 10 state-owned universities. Related Reading: BU, Lock Haven, Mansfield integration complete ...
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Times News
Lehighton OKs new spot for Wine on the River
A fundraiser for the revitalization of downtown Lehighton will be at a different venue next year. On a 3-1 vote, borough council last week approved a request from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership to hold the event at Baer Memorial Park. Councilman Donnie Rehrig, who cast the sole vote in opposition,...
Times News
Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem
Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 7, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with the Rev. Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 26 at 11:48 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 Dodge Avenger along Third Street in Minersville. The driver had fled a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the area covered by the Schuylkill Haven barracks.
wkok.com
