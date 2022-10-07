TYLER — In just a few days, it is estimated that 100,000 people will be attending the Texas Rose Festival. While they’re in town, they usually spend a lot of money during the three-day celebration, our news partner KETK reports. “Tourism dollars are the best dollars because that’s new, that’s what we call new money,” said Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism at Visit Tyler. Travis said the city sees a big impact from the Texas Rose Festival. “These are people from outside of our city, outside of our county that don’t live here, that bring their money in that they earned somewhere else… into our city,” Travis said. “They spend it here, they leave it here. Those tourism dollars have more impact on our city than the normal dollars that are spent.” That extra money is put back into local businesses, making it huge for Tyler.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO