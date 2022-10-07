Read full article on original website
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
themonitor.net
Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher
Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs ISD closed Tuesday so members of community can attend funeral
The Sulphur Springs Independent School District has cancelled classes today so that members of the community can attend the funeral of a young man who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last week. 26-year-old Carson Hicks died last Thursday following an ATV accident on his family’s land in Pickton. Hicks was an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School and Texas A&M University-Commerce, which he attended on a rodeo scholarship. Hicks went on to manage the family business, J3 Cattle Company. Today’s memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.
ktbb.com
Smith County residents voice opinions on new courthouse bond proposal at town hall
TYLER — After being put on hold because of the pandemic, plans to build a new Smith County courthouse are being discussed again. According to our news partner KETK, community members met at a town hall meeting to learn more about the bond proposal. The bond will be up to the community to vote for or against in the November election. “There’s no room in the courthouse for what we are doing, and we are putting the public in jeopardy,” said Precinct 4 commissioner, JoAnn Hampton. The $179 billion proposal will build a new courthouse and closer parking garage. A closer parking area will allow jurors to not have to walk two blocks from the juror parking lot. Community questions and concerns were heard at the town hall meeting.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
This Texas Based Tea Room Will Be Opening Soon In Nacogdoches
It's tea time in Nacogdoches again and this time it's an Amarillo-based chain that already has shops all over Texas. It's called HTeaO and it will soon add the oldest town to its list of locations. They will be located at 123 East Austin Street off of North Street down...
ktbb.com
Texas Rose Festival brings millions of dollars into Tyler
TYLER — In just a few days, it is estimated that 100,000 people will be attending the Texas Rose Festival. While they’re in town, they usually spend a lot of money during the three-day celebration, our news partner KETK reports. “Tourism dollars are the best dollars because that’s new, that’s what we call new money,” said Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism at Visit Tyler. Travis said the city sees a big impact from the Texas Rose Festival. “These are people from outside of our city, outside of our county that don’t live here, that bring their money in that they earned somewhere else… into our city,” Travis said. “They spend it here, they leave it here. Those tourism dollars have more impact on our city than the normal dollars that are spent.” That extra money is put back into local businesses, making it huge for Tyler.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
themonitor.net
Groom & Sons’ holds Grand Reopening
Cedar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce joins Groom & Sons’ Home Center to mark the store’s grand reopening with an Oct. 7 ribbon cutting, with Groom & Sons’ General Manager JD Mapp holding the scissors. Groom & Sons’ is located at 1310 S. Third St. in Mabank and can be reached at (903) 887-7581 or www.groomandsons.com.
Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge
An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Sulphur Springs Police served a warrant at a house on Hodge Street, contacting 29-year-old Francisco Manuel Velasco for Violation of Probation for arson. They found a small quantity of methamphetamine and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hopkins County Deputies responded to a church in Brashear where a...
ktbb.com
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. According to our news partner KETK, authorities said that they received a complaint on Oct. 1 from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen. During their investigation, officials said they obtained a video of a Toyota Tacoma in the area where the equipment was stolen from without a trailer attached. Then they said, the truck left the area with a trailer and equipment in tow. They added that they believe the truck and trailer used were also stolen. The owner of the equipment then contacted the authorities again when he found his mower for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
