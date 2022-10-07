Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Marian shuts out Shenandoah Vy.
Marian’s football team got a good shot of confidence Saturday evening on Homecoming Night - all at the expense of an out-maned Shenandoah Valley squad. Outside of having a punt blocked early in the contest, there was no turning back for the Colts once they found their stride and gained momentum.
Times News
Schuylkill Haven outlasts Panther Valley
Only three members of Schuylkill Haven’s young football team can drive, according to Coach Mike Farr. He was referring to driving a car, because his team knew how to drive the football up the field against Panther Valley on Friday night. The team, which has only three seniors, used...
Comments / 0