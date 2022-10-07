ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election

(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
MISSOURI STATE
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
starvedrock.media

Illinois judges sign declaration to keep politics out of judicial elections

(The Center Square) – Officials from different Illinois judiciary groups across the state have introduced a Declaration of Judicial Independence to inform the public of the threat of misinformation before the election. The Illinois Judges Association, representing 1,250 sitting and retired judges in Illinois, introduced the declaration on Tuesday...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Chicago

Tyson Foods to move corporate offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to Arkansas

CHICAOG (CBS) -- Tyson Foods will relocate around 1,000 corporate positions from the Chicago area as well as South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.One of the world's largest meat producers said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois, locations and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will begin relocating early next year.The consolidation of corporate offices is intended to allow for closer collaboration and no layoffs will accompany the shift, the company said. Tyson plans to expand and remodel its headquarters in Kansas.The parent company of Jimmy Dean and Ball Park products employs about 137,000...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Fans demand refunds following Missouri Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
starvedrock.media

Ramp Closures At Interstate 80/39 Interchange In La Salle

Patching of Interstate 80 ramps at the Interstate 39 interchange means some closures this week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, patching and shoulder reconstruction has started on all ramps taking you from I-80 to I-39. Because of this work, ramps from westbound I-80 to southbound I-39 and from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-39 are closed until Friday morning. There will also be intermittent lane closures on I-39 around the interchange.
LASALLE, IL

